Allu Arjun’s Best Comedy Movies That Have High Ratings On IMDb

Allu Arjun, son of the film producer, Allu Aravind, is one of the finest Indian actors in South India, known primarily for his work in the South Indian cinema. He made his acting debut as a lead with K. Raghavendra Rao’s Telugu drama, Gangotri (2003) and hasn’t looked back since. Allu Arjun has won five Filmfare Awards South and two Nandi Awards. Here are Allu Arjun’s best comedy movies that have the highest rating on IMDb. Read further ahead.

Allu Arjun’s comedy movies with highest ratings on IMDb

Happy (2006)

Happy is a romantic comedy film directed by A. Karunakaran. It stars Allu Arjun, Genelia D’Souza, Manoj Bajpayee, Kishore, Deepak Shirke, Tanikella Bharani, Brahmanandam, Rama Prabha and others. The plot revolves around an orphan, who works as a Pizza delivery boy, and the daughter of a prominent politician. They are forced to get married in an unpredictable circumstance. Out of 10, Happy has a rating of 7 on IMDb.

Arya 2 (2009)

Directed by Sukumar, Arya 2 is an action-comedy film. It stars Allu Arjun, Navdeep and Kajal Aggarwal, along with Brahmanandam, Shraddha Das, Mukesh Rishi, Sayaji Shinde and others. The movie shows the complicated love-hate relationship between the three characters- Arya, Ajay and Geetha. Released in 2009, it was a sequel to the 2004 movie Aarya. It was remade twice in the Bengali language. Arya 2 has an IMDb rating of 7.4 out of 10.

Julayi (2012)

A witty, intelligent and happy-go-lucky man who has an instinct to kill, teams up with a timid cop after being provoked and persuade by a criminal who plans to rob a bank. Julayi cast has Allu Arjun, Illeana D’Cruz, Sonu Sood, Rajendra Prasad, Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Shafi and others. It is an action comedy film directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Julayi has an IMDb rating of 7.2 out of 10.

Race Gurram (2014)

Allu Arjun and Shruti Hassan collaborated for the first time in Race Gurram. The plot has two brothers with each one having a different approach to life. The elder brother is a sincere cop who always follows the rule, while the younger brother is a carefree person who often argues with his brother. Directed by Surender Reddy, the movie also cast Shaam, Bramhanandam, Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj, Mukesh Rishi, Saloni, Pragathi, Ali, Sayaji Shinde, Kota Srinivasa Rao and others. Race Gurram has an IMDb rating of 7.2/10.

Duvvada Jagannadham (2017)

Released in 2017, Duvvada Jagannandham, also called as DJ, is a vigilante action comedy movie written and directed by Harish Shankar. The plot centres around a highly trained encounter specialist who is disguising himself as a Brahmin priest. He takes on a real estate crime organization after the demise of his uncle. DJ cast features Allu Arjun, Pooja Hedge, Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Chandra Mohan, Murali Sharma, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani and more. Duvvada Jagannandham has an IMDb 5.6/ 10 rating.

