10 Movies On Human-animal Friendships That You Can Enjoy On Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Let it be cartoons, animated films, CGI, or simply any human-animal friendships movies, there are some stories that can tug your heartstrings in a manner no other kind of films can. Even though the movies on human-animal friendships seem unreal in real life, we can still relate to all of these stories to the level we could cry, feel joy, and also feel a bond with the fictional animal characters. Here are 10 movies about the endearing bond between humans and their furry friends that you can catch only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium-

1. Flora & Ulysses

Flora & Ulysses is a family superhero comedy film based on the children’s novel of the same name by Kate DiCamillo and the film released on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on February 19, 2021. It stars Matilda Lawler as Flora Buckman, Alyson Hannigan as Phyllis Buckman, Ben Schwartz as George Buckman, Anna Deavere Smith as Dr. Meescham, and many more. Flora, an imaginative 10-year old cynic, couldn't have predicted that her little superhero squirrel will have the uncanny knack for helping her and her family.

2. The Call of the Wild

The Call of the Wild is an American adventure film based on Jack London’s 1903 novel of the same name which was released on February 21, 2020, by Walt Studios Motion Pictures. In the wilds of Yukon, a sled dog named Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime as he finds his true place in the world. The film stars Harrison Ford as John Thornton, an experienced frontiersman and Buck’s fourth master, Omar Sy as Buck’s second master, and others.

3. Black Beauty

Black Beauty is a drama film based on the 1877 novel of the same name by Anna Sewell which was released on Disney+ on November 27, 2020. The Black Beauty’s character is voiced by Kate Winslet and the film stars Mackenzie Foy as Jo Green, Calam Lynch as George Winthrop, Claire Forlani as Mrs. Winthrop, and others. Black Beauty, a wild horse, and Jo, a teenage girl, forge an unbreakable bond that keeps them connected for a lifetime.

4. Doctor Dolittle

Dr. Dolittle is a fantasy comedy film that released in June 1998 and stars Eddie Murphy in the titular role. The film was based on a series of children’s stories of the same name by Hugh Lofting. An accident triggers Dr. Dolittle's dormant powers of talking to animals. As his family and friends are concerned, he is busy tending to his new animal clients!

5. Ratatouille

Ratatouille is a computer-animated comedy film produced by Pixar and released by Walt Disney Pictures in June 2007. The film was both commercially and critically successful and won Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film and was voted one of the 100 greatest motion pictures of the 21st century by a 2016 poll of international critics conducted by BBC. Remy, a rat, aspires to become a renowned French chef. He teams up with an inept young man and scores a job in a restaurant started by his idol.

6. Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is an American comedy film based on the book series of the same name by Stephan Pastis that debuted on Disney+ on February 7, 2020. Directed by Tom McCarty, the film stars Winslow Fegley as Timmy Failure, Ophelia Lovibond as Timmy’s mother Patty, Wallace Shawn the main antagonist, and as Timmy’s teacher Frederick Crocus, and many more. Timmy Failure follows the hilarious exploits of a quirky, deadpan hero who, with his polar bear partner Total, operates a detective agency.

7. Turner and Hooch

Turner & Hooch is a buddy cop comedy film that released in July 1989. The film stars Tom Hanks as detective Scott Turner and Beasley the Dog as Hooch, the eponymous character. Other actors in the film include Mare Winningham, Craig T. Nelson, and Reginald VelJohnson. Detective Turner leads an orderly life until he meets Hooch, a rambunctious dog with whom he has to find a killer of his friend and the dog’s owner Amos Reed.

8. The Jungle Book

The Jungle Book is a 2016 fantasy adventure film produced by Walt Disney and based on Rudyard Kipling’s eponymous collective works and it is a live-action/CGI hybrid remake of Walt Disney’s 1967 animated film of the same name. The film was the fifth highest-grossing film of 2016 and it won accolades for achievements in visual effects at the 89th Academy Awards, 22nd Critics Choice Awards, and the 70th British Academy Film Awards. When a tiger named Shere Khan threatens to kill Mowgli, a young boy raised by wolves, his friends Bagheera and Baloo help him escape his clutches.

9. The Good Dinosaur

The Good Dinosaur is a computer-animated adventure film produced by Pixar Animation Studio and released by Walt Disney Pictures in November 2015. The film is set in an alternate history in which non-avian dinosaurs never became extinct. Arlo, an Apatosaurus makes friends with a human friend and learns how to deal with his fears and what he is capable of.

10. The Peanuts Movie

The Peanuts Movie is an animated comedy film based on Charles M. Schulz’s comic strip Peanuts produced by Blue Sky Studios and distributed by 20th Century Fox which released in November 2015. Charlie is smitten with the new girl in the neighborhood and tries unsuccessfully to impress her with little help from his best friend and dog Snoopy. The film received positive reviews and was the 7th highest-grossing animated film in 2015. It was also the first Blue Sky Studios film to be nominated for Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film.

