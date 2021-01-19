PS5 Restock Updates For Sam's Club, Target, Kohls, And Walmart

The PlayStation 5 has been one of the most sought-after gaming consoles all around the world. The PS5 officially came out in the United States along with a few other countries early in November last year. It was then released in other parts of the world starting November 19. While it has been out for a few months now, it has been extremely difficult for gamers to secure their unit due to the unprecedented demand. A number of gamers are still trying hard to get a single PS5 unit, however, it has been quite a challenge as they instantly sell out after being restocked by retail outlets.

While it has been incredible to purchase a PS5 console, chances are you might finally get one if you keep an eye out for upcoming restocks with major retailers. So, let us quickly take a look at when the next stock for PlayStation 5 is set to arrive with retailers like Sam's Club, Kohls, Target, and Walmart.

Also Read | PS5 Restock: Inventory From Major Retailers; PlayStation Direct Queue

Sams Club PS5 restock

Sam's Club has restocked the gaming console on numerous occasions since its release. According to RestockPings Twitter handle, Sam's Club was set to stock more PlayStation 5 units in 2021, however, it hasn't been revealed when the consoles will finally hit the stores. It is suggested that you stay updated with the PS5 hub so you don't miss your chance.

Also Read | PS5 Restock Update: Know When Will PS5 Be Back In Stock To Purchase?

Target PS5 restock

According to Spiel Times, Target stores could be restocking new PS5 units on January 19 and January 21. The website claims there could be up to 12 units. While there's no guarantee, it is working keeping an eye out if you are really keen to secure a unit.

Kohls PS5 restock

Kohl is another popular destination to purchase the PS5, however, the retailer has been recently canceling orders for the PS5, after the units ran out. Kohls is currently out of PS5 units, with no details on restocks as of now.

Also Read | PS5 Restock For January 2021: Is PlayStation 5 Restock Happening This Month?

Walmart PS5 restock

The PS5 is out of stock at Walmart stores. The retailer's PS5 page states that the item is unavailable or on backorder at the moment. Also, it does not confirm when the units could be back in stores.

Also Read | PS5 India Sold Out Within Few Minutes Of Pre-orders Opening Up

Image credits: Sony