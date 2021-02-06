Disney Plus Not Working On Roku: How To Troubleshoot The Issue?

Disney Plus is one of the hottest services out there which comes with a huge catalogue of exclusive movies and content to its subscribers. The platform also comes with some exciting bundle deals, making it a preferred choice among most users. Interestingly, it can also be added to your Roku TV using the online Roku Channel Store and found on the Roku home screen under streaming channels. The service is supported on a range of Roku TV models; however, there have been several instances where users encountered issues running it on their devices.

Also Read | PS5 Restock Updates For Sam's Club, Target, Kohls, And Walmart

Disney Plus not working on Roku

A number of Roku users have complained that they have been facing issues while trying to get Disney Plus to run on their devices. The issue has been raised by many users over the past; however, it can be caused due to specific reasons.

Now, before we focus on the solutions, you should note that Disney+ is available on Roku only in a few countries like the United States and Canada. So, the first thing you need to do is to make sure that Roku offers Disney Plus in your country. If it is available in your country and you are still having trouble, you can try out the steps detailed below.

Also Read | Can You Turn Off Suggested Posts On Instagram? How To Disable The Feature?

How to fix the issue?

If you are having issues trying to run Disney Plus on Roku, the first thing you need to do is perform a system restart. Once you have done that, you need to update it to the latest version. To perform a restart, follow this path - Settings > System > System restart. To perform a system update, follow these steps - Settings > System update.

If that doesn’t seem to resolve the issue, you need to unplug the Roku device from the power outlet, then plug it back in after about a minute. In most cases, this should resolve the issue. However, if you are still facing the issue, you can follow these simple steps.

Step 1: Go to your Roku home screen and select 'Disney+'

Step 2: Press the star button on the remote and click on 'Remove channel' to delete the service.

Step 3: Now, go back to the home screen and use the search bar to search for Disney+ and add it back to the device.

Step 4: Click on the 'Add Channel' button to add it back. This should fix the issue for most users.

Also Read | Valkyrae On Among Us Popularity On YouTube; When Is The New Among Us Map Coming?

A number of users have also been facing a Disney Plus error 401 on their devices, However, one should note that this error code denotes device incompatibility and it can be faced across various devices and platforms. In this case, all you need to do is check the Disney Plus software and device compatibility list on Disney Plus' official website.

Also Read | Can Facebook Track Off Facebook Activity? How To Turn Off Offline Activity Tracking?

Image credits: Roku Blog