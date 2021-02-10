Disney Animation Video Of Reused Clips For Its Movies Goes Viral, Netizens Shocked

Disney animation is created with the help of Computer Animated Images (CGI) these days. But before this technology, Disney was popular for its hand-drawn animations. A video has taken social media by the storm which shows recycled animations used in Winnie the Pooh and The Jungle Book. Both the clips have been compared side-by-side and netizens are astonished how both the clips match in every movement. Scroll to see the video and know how netizens have reacted.

Recycled Disney animation video goes viral

The video starts with Winnie The Pooh's Christopher Robin besides The Jungle Book's Mowgli and both are climbing on a rock. Reaching the apex of the rock, they both fling a stone across the valley. Both these characters have mimicked each other’s movements. The video further also drew a comparison between the animations of The Sword In The Stone and The Jungle Book. The latter had used the animation from the former in several of its scenes.

The video has received over 12 million views on Twitter while the netizens' reactions remain divided. Some are confused over how could this be possible while some are impressed over how Disney craftily reused it animations. Some have also called the animators as lazy for the recycling. Some also understand how difficult it must have been to showcase these animations without the technology possessed today. See their reactions below:

According to a report by HuffPost, reusing past animations and recycling them is known as rotoscoping. This process is used to cut costs in animations as they were entirely hand-drawn before. Previously made animations would be used as stencils to create new ones so that similar actions would not have to make again which save a lot of time.

Some of the popular Disney movies are Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Cinderella, Alice In Wonderland, Peter Pan, Sleeping Beauty, One Hundred and One Dalmatians, Robin Hood and Beauty and the Beast. Disney’s The Lion King was remade with the help of photorealistic computer animation. On the other hand, The Jungle Book is a live-CGI hybrid remake of the 1967 movie. It is also based on Rudyard Kipling’s book which goes by the same name.

