123movies Leaks Netflix Series 'She' On Its Website For Download

The notorious pirate site 123movies has once stunned the internet with releasing the Netflix series She. Similar to its peers likes Tamilrockers, 123movies also is a website which is well-known for distributing copyrighted material to anyone on the internet. 123movies allows downloading movies in various qualities and from various sources. This website also uses torrent files to share copyrighted content. Due to these leaks, the creators and series makers suffer a lot of financial damages.

123 Movies leaks Netflix series She on to its website

She is a Netflix original web series that premiered on March 20, 2020. This series is a dark, suspenseful show helmed by Love Aaj Kal director, Imtiaz Ali. The series revolves around the Mumbai police who are on an assignment of busting a drug racket. Aaditi Pohankar as Bhumi is the leading lady of this series. Bhumi is the centre of the story. She is seen in the role of a senior police constable who turns into an undercover prostitute on a mission to bust the drug cartel. This story is full of twists and turns.

Actor Vijay Verma is seen in the role of Sasya a point guy on the drug cartel. The character of Sasya becomes a regular client of Bhumi. Vijay Verma's portrayal of Sasya is considered to be fantastic by fans.

DISCLAIMER

Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

