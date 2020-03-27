123Movies Leaks The 'State Of Siege' Web Series Download Link For Viewers

Internet users are stunned once again as 123Movies has now leaked the web series State Of Siege for viewers to download. Like Tamilrockers and Movierulz, 123Movies happens to be a notorious piracy website that often goes on to leak the newly released films and web series. 123Movies is also well-known for sometimes allocating copyrighted material to internet users.

123Movies has now downloaded the web series State Of Seige

123Movies reportedly also allows the users to download this newly released HD as well as dubbed movies and web series online. Just like MovieRulez and Tamilrockers,123Movies also allows all the visitors to the website to download any movie or web series with the help of torrent files. It can be safely said that because of the sites like 123Movies, Tamilrockers and MovieRulez, directors as well as the producers of the movie tend to suffer financial damage. Now, the latest web series which has fallen prey to 123Movies is State Of Seige.

More about State Of Seige Web Series

The web series State of Siege: 26/11 is based on Sandeep Unnithan’s best-selling novel ‘Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11'. The show is an 8-episode series which is produced and created by Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures. The series will also be co-created and directed by Matthew Leutwyler.

The web series has started streaming on March 20, 2020. The series aims to bring to light the untold stories of some unsung heroes. It also depicts the several narratives of the different events that were a catalyst to the prolonged terror siege of Mumbai on November 26, 2008. The show also features a talented ensemble cast comprising of Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev, Sid Makkar, and others.

