Vivek Dahiya Starrer 'State Of Siege: 26/11's' Trailer Is An Ode To The Unsung Heroes

ZEE5’s State of Siege: 26/11's trailer has been released by the makers. The show depicts varied aspects of the horrifying 26/11 attacks. Most importantly, it is an ode to the unsung and brave NSG commandos who risked their lives to save the city on the ill-fated day. The trailer also boasts of some jaw-dropping sequences. Check it out.

The show will start streaming on 20th March 2020

State of Siege: 26/11 is based on Sandeep Unnithan’s best-selling novel ‘Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11'. It is an 8-episode series which is produced and created by Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures. The series is also co-created and directed by Matthew Leutwyler.

The show will start streaming from March 20, 2020. The series aims to bring to light the untold stories. It also depicts the various narratives of the different events that were a catalyst to the prolonged terror siege of Mumbai on November 26, 2008. The show features a talented ensemble cast comprising of Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev, Sid Makkar, and others.

Vivek Dahiya spoke about the series

The trailer also highlights some intricate details about the fateful attacks. It showcases how the media accidentally revealed the details of the counter operation to the terrorists. Vivek Dahiya recently spoke to an esteemed publication about the much-awaited series. He said that he literally pounced on the role when it came to him.

He added that it was his dream to play an army officer of some sort. Vivek added that he immediately agreed to be a part of the project when he got a call from the makers. The actor also said that he was offered several web series earlier but he agreed to become a part of State of Siege: 26/11 as it was based on one of a kind event. He also revealed that there was no artificial light used for the shooting and that the whole series is filmed at a very real space.

Image Courtesy: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

