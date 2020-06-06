13 'Friends' Hidden Details That You May Have Missed While Watching The Show

Friends is a hit American sitcom helmed by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The show contains 10 seasons which were release between 1994 to 2004. Friends feature an ensemble cast starring Jennifer Anniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

The plot of Friends follows the personal and professional lives of six people living in Manhatten. Friends was highly acclaimed by fans and critics alike which made it one of the most popular series all across the globe. Here is a collection of fascinating facts that you missed while watching the funny series.

1) The door number of Joey’s and Monica’s house changes mid-way. From 4 and 5 it became 19 and 20.

2) Adult decoration

In ‘The One With Ross’ Bachelor Party’, the decoration is normal for most of the part. It included normal decoration, beer and more. However, if you look closely, you will notice that the balloons displayed aren’t conventional. They are actually made out of condoms.

3) When Freddie Prinze Jr. essayed the role of many, one can notice that the puppets switch hands during takes.

4) Chandler’s Thong

In the scene, where Chandler's childhood friend is taking revenge on him. He walks out from the restaurant holding the door of the washroom wearing only Julia Robert’s thong. But if you look closely, you will notice that Chandler is actually wearing boxers.

5) ‘Reserved’ sign on the coffee table

6) Estelle played multi-role

The actor who played Estelle (Joey’s agent) in Friends also previously essayed the role of a nurse in the episode when Carol gives birth to ben.

7) Tribute to 9/11 attacks

Following the 9/11 attacks, Friends paid tribute to the FDNY and NYPD in multiple episodes without even making the audiences realise about it.

8) The Central Perk in Friends actually displayed a potato in the cake stand

9) Celebrity Paradoxes

Joey and Chandler make no secret that their favourite movie is Die Hard. The main lead of the movie Bruce Wills actually features in a couple of episodes of Friends.

10) Marcel the Monkey

Ross’ monkey Marcel in Friends was actually played by 2 different monkeys. The first monkey was a male but later the role was also essayed by a female counterpart namely Katie. Their resemblance is so uncanny, that it is hard to spot the difference.

11) Funny Doodle Messages on the Board

Joey and Chandler’s little board which was pinned to the door of their apartment always had funny doddles or messages written on them.

12) Matthew Perry’s dad played a cameo in Friends

13) Joey’s pin number

In ‘The One in Vegas: Part One’ episode of Friends one can see Joey asking Phoebe to find his pin number for him. Phoebe reveals it to 5639. On a mobile device’s dial pad, 5639 spells out to be “JOEY’.

