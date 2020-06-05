FRIENDS Reunion: HBO Max's Content Head Sarah Aubrey Talks About Delayed Project

HBO Max content head Sarah Aubrey recently spoke about the upcoming Friends Reunion and how it is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, the show has now been delayed. Read on to know more details:

HBO MAX’s content head talk about FRIENDS Reunion delay

Back when the FRIENDS reunion was announced by the cast, HBO Max, which was relatively new back then, was seen making the headlines as it was the streaming service that would be airing the show. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, there have been delays in several projects and unfortunate for the fans of the hit TV show, FRIENDS has also been postponed.

Back in March, it was reported that the show is being pushed to May, but it has delayed even further. Aubrey, reportedly, opened up from her home office to talk about the delayed projects. She talked about how it has been a tough time especially now that she has to also manage her three children. When asked about the launch of HBO Max and if they considered delaying it, Aubrey said that it was a “gut-checking” moment for them. The team discussed the launch and were quite sure that it would work so they launched it, thinking they have the content.

According to the reports, she was also asked about the special and the cast. She said that it is worth the wait. She also said that she does not feel that anyone will lose value if the special is released next week or next year. She also talked about how their plans have been altered but their enthusiasm is not. There are a few changes in the original planning but they will soon emerge from this short-fall.

Friends Reunion was announced back in February by the cast of the show. On February 22, 2020, Jennifer Aniston went on to share a poster of this special on her official social media handle. It featured the lead cast and it went on to garner over one crore seven lakh likes from fans of the situational comedy show.

