'Friendship' Motion Poster: Harbhajan Singh Sets High Expectations With The First Look

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who is one of the most loved cricket players in India, will be seen in a Tamil film along with Arjun Sarja and former Bigg Boss contestant Losliya. This film is titled Friendship and is helmed by Sham Surya and John Paul Raj. This film has been getting a lot of attention after the makers of the film released the first motion picture of the film. Fans are very excited to see the film and have high expectations from Harbhajan Singh's movie. Take a look at the poster of Friendship here.

Read Also | Harbhajan Singh Backs Abhay Deol Slamming Indian Celebrities Over 'Black Lives Matter'

Harbhajan Singh’s Friendship’s motion poster released

The motion poster of the film released on June 5, 2020, and the short motion poster gives a glimpse into what role Harbhajan Singh will be seen in. From what it looks like, the ace cricketer will also be seen playing a cricketer in reel-life. Apart from this, in the video Losliya is seen in a black outfit looking at the camera with an intense look. While in the same poster Arjun is seen in a salt and pepper look as he sports a suit and stands alongside Harbhajan Singh.

Read Also | Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan Troll Yuvraj Singh For Poor Feet Movement In IPL Match: Watch

For the uninitiated, the story of the film revolves around college politics and how it messes with sports. It is also said that the film's central theme will be Friendship. The film is shot by DOP Santha Kumar C, and the film is edited by Deepak S Dwaraknath. Other than this Mahendran was seen as the art director of the film.

The VFX for this film is done by Ganesh K and Fazil. The dialogues for this film have been written by PS Raj and the music is given by D.M. Udhayakumar. While there have been several movies that have revolved around friendships, it will be interesting to see what this Harbhajan starrer will have in store for fans.

Read Also | Harbhajan Singh Trolls Suresh Raina Over 'bunking School' Claim To Watch Sachin Tendulkar

Apart from Friendship, Harbhajan Singh will also be seen in comedian Santhanam's film Dikkilona. Dikkilona is directed by Karthik Yogi. Bhajji will also be seen in a Tamil language web series.

Read Also | Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh Tease Salman Khan With Katrina Kaif In Throwback Clip: Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.