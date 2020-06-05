Good News: From Koala 'best Friends' To 'pizza Mystery', Here Are 5 Upbeat Stories

As some parts of the world continue to battle the deadly coronavirus, protests prevailing against racial discrimination and other unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, it has fueled conversations around mental health and anxiety. With many countries still under lockdown, millions of people are confined to their homes consuming news filled with ‘negativity’ of the global health crisis.

Even Google recently revealed that searches for ‘Good News’ that prove to be invigorating have spiked during these months. Here is a compilation of unique news stories that will "uplift" your mood. From a ‘pizza mystery’ in Belgium to man rescuing baby deer, these are five best from today.

Video of 'best friends'

A visual tale of an incredible bond between two animals in Australia has won the hearts of thousands of people on the internet. The recently posted video clip features Elsa, a koala and its best friend Hope, a wombat. According to reports, their relationship began after the wombat started visiting Elsa’s cage for new leaves. As days passed, they both started seeing each other every day, even after the park reopened for visitors.

Mumbai Cop saves life of 14-year-old

A heartening story of a Mumbai Police cop who saved the life of a 14-year-old girl undergoing open-heart surgery by donating blood is winning the internet. On June 3, when Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Maharashtra around 12 pm it caused the uprooting of trees and other damages to public property, no eligible person was able to reach the girl in dire need of A+ blood at the Hinduja Hospital.

This is when constable Akash Gaikwad stepped up for the cause and provided help. The ‘wonderful’ story was shared by Mumbai Commissioner of Police Shri Param Bir Singh who called Gaikwad’s commitment towards saving lives, A+. In the post, Singh shared the image of the constable donating blood and said that Mumbai Police wishes a speedy recovery for the 14-year-old.

Commitment Level: A+



A 14-year old needed blood group A+ to undergo an open heart surgery.



When friends or family could not make it to the hospital due to #CycloneNisarga, PC Aakash Gaikwad donated blood.@MumbaiPolice wishes the young girl a healthy life ahead!#MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/nxiQLHQIoR — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) June 4, 2020

Man rescues drowning baby deer

The video of the rescue was shared by Liz Ballard, wife of Brian Ballard, who pulled out the baby deer from the water and gave it CPR. In the video, Brian along with another man can be seen giving the animal chest compressions following which the deer begins to breathe on its own. Brian then asks the man to take the deer to a rehabilitation centre. The video since being shared on Facebook on June 3 has garnered over 68,000 views and more than 390 shares. Netizens are lauding the Ballard family for the incredible rescue with some even calling them heroes for doing the right thing.

'Rainbows are circles'

Rainbows, whether dark or faint, have always delighted the humankind. Recently, a video of a rainbow forming a complete circle has not only left everybody stunned but also busted the myth about gold at the end of the rainbow. The clip shot from a balcony of a building located next to a beach proves that they aren’t just arcs in the sky but a complete circle.

Rainbows are circles. pic.twitter.com/ygUByAh1Gu — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) June 4, 2020

'Pizza mystery'

What locals are calling “pizza mystery” is a 65-year-old man in Belgium receiving pizzas that he never ordered for nearly ten years and sometimes, even several deliveries a day. Jean Van Landeghem told a German media outlet that “it all started nine years ago” when suddenly a pizza delivery man handed him multiple pizzas at his home in Turnhout, in the Antwerp province even though he had not ordered anything. After brushing off the first such instance as a simple mistake, the Belgium man has not stopped receiving orders that were not initiated by him including pizzas, kebabs, pittas among other food items.

