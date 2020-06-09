'13 Reasons Why' Season 4 Spoilers: How Does Monty De La Cruz Die? Find Out

13 Reasons Why season 4 is the final season of the show. It dropped on Netflix on June 5, 2020. 13 Reasons Why is known worldwide, for its progressive storyline as well as complex and believable characters. Season 3 of the show was appreciated by the fans. This is because, in season 3, the makers revealed a more human and vulnerable side, of the two lead antagonists, Bryce walker and Monty De La Cruz.

ALSO READ | Who Killed Bryce Walker In '13 Reasons Why'? Here's The Truth About Season 3's Bad Guy

13 Reasons Why season 4 spoilers:

Did Monty Die in 13 Reasons Why?

13 Reasons Why season 3 seeks to solve the mystery of Bryce’s murder. But Monty, who is in prison for sexually assaulting Tyler, also gets killed in episode 10. This plot twist took fans by surprise, however, it remains unclear how does Monty die?

ALSO READ | 13 Reasons Why Season 4: Who Spray-painted 'Monty Was Framed'? Was It Clay Himself?

How does Monty die in 13 Reasons Why?

Monty de la Cruz, played by actor Timothy Granaderos, is serving his jail sentence. He gets labelled as “Child Rapist” when people come to know about his actions. As words of his deed spread throughout the jail, Monty gets killed by his fellow inmates.

In addition to this, Monty’s character is also wrongfully charged with Bryce’s murder. Clay, Ani and their friends create a web of lies to protect Alex. Their cover story for Bryce's murder is impregnable and synchronised. The cops aren’t able to find any proof against them. Hence, though unconvinced, the cops have to let them go.

ALSO READ | 13 Reasons Why Season 4: Who Spray-painted 'Monty Was Framed'? Was It Clay Himself?

Everyone in the school begins to believe that Monty was the murder. Clay Jensen played by actor Dylan Minnette, suffers the consequences of his actions in 13 Reasons Why season 4. Clay hallucinates and sees the ghosts of Monty and Bryce.

Diego and his football friends are unconvinced that it was Monty who murdered Bryce. Hence they torment play by playing pranks on him. They hope that Clay might reveal something about Bryce’s murder to them. In addition to this, Winston Monty’s ex-lover, played by actor Deaken Bluman also arrives at Liberty-High. Winston’s sole motive is to find who killed Bryce Walker so that he can bring justice to Monty.

ALSO READ | '13 Reasons Why': Fan Theory Suggests Shocking Fate For Justin Foley

Now Clay and his friends are living at the brink of danger. Winston and Diego are constantly pursuing the truth of Bryce's murder. Even a slight mistake can unravel the truth they have been hiding all along. Other 13 Reason Why season 4 cast members include, Alisha Boe who plays Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn who plays Justin Foley and Justin Wright Prentice who played Bryce Walker, the lead antagonist of the show.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.