'13 Reasons Why': Fan Theory Suggests Shocking Fate For Justin Foley

13 Reasons Why is all set to debut its fourth and final season on Netflix soon. The fourth season will debut on June 5, 2020, and along with it will come the long-awaited conclusion of the series which has a number of questions to be answered. One standout character from 13 Reasons Why is that of Justin Foley played by Brandon Flynn. The character has been subjected to a number of tragedies in his life throughout the three seasons including drug addiction. The season three finale showcased Justin admitting to Clay and Mr. and Mrs. Jensen that he wasn't clean and needed help. Now, some fan theories on social media are suggesting that Justin's character is going to face a dark fate by the end of 13 Reasons Why Season four.

Justin's fate in 13 Reasons Why

Image courtesy - Still from 13 Reasons Why

It is a known practice for Reddit users to discuss their favourite films and series in detail through Reddit discussion threads. One Reddit user posted a question on the 13 Reasons Why subreddit asking why are fans thinking that Justin will die in the fourth season. The answers posted by another user seem to make a lot of sense for longtime fans of the series.

The Reddit user points out various reasons which back the theory of Justin Foley's death in the fourth season. The user pointed out that Justin is most likely to die in the final season considering his drug addiction and running into trouble with drug dealers. Various evidence backing Justin's death was brought up by the user who stated that a photo from the last day of shoot on 13 Reasons Why featured the entire cast and crew of the series along with Brandon Flynn (Justin) who was seen wearing a hospital gown.

Various fans have also pointed out that killing off Justin's character due to a drug overdose is the route makers will be going with to have a social message included in the final season. But on the other hand, fans who love the character of Justin have been rooting for him to get better in the final season and finally recover from his addiction and survive through the end of the final episode. The fate of every character of 13 Reasons Why will be revealed when the final season drops on June 5, 2020.

