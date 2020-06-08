13 Reasons Why Season 4: Who Spray-painted 'Monty Was Framed'? Was It Clay Himself?

13 Reasons Why season 4 is live on Netflix. The final season was dropped on June 5, 2020. The story of this season revolves around Clay Jensen, as he struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder. Clay appears troubled ever since the commencement of the season, as his bad dreams and hallucinations return. Only this time instead of Hannah, he sees Bryce and Monty.

Clay lives with the guilt of falsely framing Monty for Bryce’s murder. He begins to see the therapist Dr Robert Ellman. But shockingly, towards the end of the series Clay, gets diagnosed with Dissociative Identity disorder by Dr Ellman. The disorder leads to him committing some very dangerous and violent acts.

13 Reasons Why season 4 spoilers

Who spray-painted Monty was framed?

Throughout the season, Clay seems out of sorts and dissociated with his surroundings. This draws him further apart from his friends and even his adopted brother Justin. Clay gets nervous and anxious, even when something slightly unusual happens. He is living under the constant fear of getting caught for covering up a murder.

One morning, when Clay and his friends come to school, they find that someone had vandalised the school’s office door by spray painting “Monty was framed” on it. Clay looks at this as cluelessly as every other student. But in truth, it was Clay who spray-painted the door.

Later in the season, Clay’s therapist reveals that Clay has been suffering from 'Dissociative Identity Disorder'. This makes him act violent and out of character at times. But Clay surprisingly doesn’t remember doing any of these actions later. This is the reason, why Clay vandalises the door by spraying 'Monty was framed'.

In fact, he also breaks into the school one night and smashes the security cameras. During the school protests, he gets caught on camera setting a car on fire, which leads to a dangerous blast. Among such violent actions, one day, Clay snatches an officer's gun in the school, thus scaring all the students and teachers.

13 Reasons Why season spoilers

How was Monty framed?

In 13 Reasons Why season 3, Monty de la Cruz, gets framed by Clay, Ani, Jessica, Alex, Zach and others for Bryce’s murder. Clay and Ani are trying to protect Alex, their friend, who was the real culprit behind Bryce’s murder. Monty was already taken in custody by the police for sexually assaulting and brutalising Tyler with a broom.

Hence Clay and Ani create a web of lies pinning the murder on Monty. The cops try to ask several twisted questions to the entire friends' group and their answers synchronise. The fabricated story keeps the real details of the murder hidden. Monty has no solid alibi and hence he gets charged with murder.

