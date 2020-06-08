Who Killed Bryce Walker In '13 Reasons Why'? Here's The Truth About Season 3's Bad Guy

13 Reasons Why is a popular Netflix show which aired in 2015. 13 Reasons Why season 4 was released on Netflix on June 5 2020. The show traces the story of a high school student Hannah Baker who commits suicide and leaves 13 tapes behind. In the tapes, Hannah reveals the reasons for her suicide and other things that her high school schoolmates did to her.

Bryce Walker who plays the lead antagonist in the story and who is also majorly responsible for Hannah Baker's suicide gets murdered in 13 Reasons Why season 3.

13 Reasons Why spoilers: Who killed Bryce Walker?

Bryce Walker dies in 13 Reasons Why season 3, by drowning in the river. After Bryce gets into a fight with Zach, he is brutally injured and left at a dock near the river. Alex Standall arrives at the scene with Jessica Davis, whom Bryce had called to talk. The group talks for a short while wherein Bryce Walker confesses, that he wishes to change and become better. He adds that even though he is trying really hard, the world isn’t letting him change and become a better person.

In a few minutes, Jessica and Alex prepare to leave. Bryce pleads Alex and Jessica to help him as its freezing near the river in the middle of November and he is incapable of walking home by himself. Alex walks over to Bryce and lifts him up. In the process, Bryce groans with pain due to his injuries. As Alex lifts him up, Bryce shouts in a fury of pain, saying he will break Zach’s other knee and wreck his life. Bryce loses control of his nerves and blames Jessica that she set him up, which is why Zach came and beat him up. And at that moment helping him up, Alex looks into Bryce’s eyes and realises that Bryce will never change.

Alex realises that the vicious cycle of Bryce hurting people has to end. In his rage, Alex wrestles Bryce and finally pushes him into the river. Bryce Walker drowns into the river and dies. At the end of this scene, we can see Jessica staring at Alex in disbelief.

Bryce Walker's body is found later by the towns sheriff and his team. In 13 Reasons Why season 3, we can see how the investigation of Bryce’s murder unfolds. However, the police are never able to find the real culprit of Bryce’s murder. Clay Jensen, Jessica Davis, Alex Standall, Ani Anchola and their group of friends protect Alex and Zach. They frame Monty instead, who is another character on the show.

Here's the 13 Reasons Why final season trailer:

