'13 Reasons Why' Spoilers: Who Keeps Calling Clay? What Does The Mystery Caller Want?

13 Reasons Why season 4 is available on Netflix, the show landed on the streaming platform on June 5, 2020. In season 4 of the show, the story follows Clay Jensen's character played by Dylan Minnette. Clay is suffering from severe anxiety and trauma in the wake of his arrest in the last season. He is also dealing with burdening guilt, of wrongfully framing Monty, for the murder of Bryce Walker.

Both characters were antagonists in the previous seasons. Clay and his friends framed Monty to protect Alex who was the real culprit behind Bryce’s murder. Clays mental health issues skyrocket when a mysterious caller begins to harass him for framing Monty.

ALSO READ | What Date And Time Does '13 Reasons Why' Season 4 Come On Netflix?

Who is calling Clay Jensen?

Clay is seeing a therapist, as he is dealing with anxiety and panic attacks in 13 Reasons Why season 4. He begins to distance himself from his parents and friends. His agony rises when Diego, who is the current captain of the school's football team starts pranking him with phone calls.

Diego and his friends from the football team were very close to Monty. They have a suspicion that Monty was wrongfully framed for Bryce’s murder, and that Clay knows something about this. Hence the boys start prank calling him. Their motive is to force him into revealing what he knows about Bryce’s murder.

ALSO READ | '13 Reasons Why' S4: All You Need To Know About Jan Luis Castellanos Aka Diego Torres

Diego and his friends call Clay from Monty’s number to freak him out one night. The incessant calls continue even when Clay is at school with his friends. Every-time he picks up the call, there is the different voice on the other end. The caller forces Clay into doing strange things, such as getting beaten up in the cafeteria during a lunch break one day.

Clay sees blood

On Valentine's Day, Clay receives the call when he is with his friend Ani in a school celebration. Clay follows the instructions of the caller and goes to the locker room of the football team. As he approaches the shower, it suddenly turns on and blood begins to spill out of the shower onto Clay.

ALSO READ | If '13 Reasons Why' Is Remade In India, Will Alia Bhatt As Hannah Baker Be Convincing?

Next, he walks over to the football field and sees someone dying. Diego and his friends place a dummy with blood around and a knife at the side of this dummy. As Clay approaches the dummy he begins to hallucinate and sees Monty in place of the dummy. He has a panic attack. This is when Diego and his friends arrive on the football field revealing themselves as the mystery callers. The calls stop thereafter and they reveal that it was just a prank. But, by Clay’s reaction to the whole prank, Diego becomes sure that Clay is hiding something about Monty.

What Date And Time Does '13 Reasons Why' Season 4 Come On Netflix?

Who is Diego?

Diego Torres is the lead of the football team in this 13 Reasons Why season 4. The character is played by the 24-year-old actor Jan Luis Castellanos. Diego becomes an important character in this season of the show as he begins dating Jessica Davis played by Alisha Boe and is also looking for answers behind Monty’s arrest and death.

Source: 13reasonswhy(Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.