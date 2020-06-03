What Date And Time Does '13 Reasons Why' Season 4 Come On Netflix?

13 Reasons Why is about to release its latest season on Netflix and fans have been intrigued about the season ever since the trailer was released. The fourth season of the show will be the final instalment of the drama show and some new characters will be part of the Liberty High School graduating class. Read on to know more details about the date, time and expected plot for the upcoming season.

When will 13 Reasons Why Season 4 release?

The fourth and final season of the series 13 Reasons Why will release on Friday, June 5th on Netflix. All the 10 episodes of the show will release on that day.

What time does 13 reasons why season 4 release on Netflix?

According to a media portal, the show will release on Netflix at 12:01 AM PT or 3:01 AM ET. When the show comes to Netflix in your country will be dependent on your time zone.

Who is the cast of the show?

While the show has retained a number of actors from its previous seasons, Season 4 will introduce some new faces as well. According to a leading media portal, the new cast includes names like Jan Luis Castellanos and Gary Sinise. While Jan will play the character of Diego, a friend of dead Monty, Gary will be seen as Jensen family therapist Dr Robert Ellman.

Gary Sinise has appeared in the popular film, Forrest Gump. Other cast members include Dylan Minnette, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Fylnn, Justin Prentice, Ross Butler, Devin Druid, Grace Saif in the lead. Moreover, the show has been created by Brian Yorkey.

What to expect from the 4th season?

The official website of Netflix has given a summary of the upcoming season. It reads, "In the series' final season, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever".

Show creator Brian Yorkey told a media portal that the final season will not have a mystery of its own but will instead follow up from the events of the previous season. In the previous season, the murder of Bryce was on Monty even though he had an alibi. Revealing a detail about the upcoming season, Yorkey said that Winston will certainly be a significant factor in season 4.

