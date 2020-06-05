'13 Reasons Why' S4: All You Need To Know About Jan Luis Castellanos Aka Diego Torres

The fourth and final season of one of the most controversial teen dramas, 13 Reasons Why will release on Netflix today, i.e. on June 5, 2020, marking the last time fans will get to see the Liberty High gang in action. The show will premiere on Netflix midnight tonight, at PDT. However, the highly anticipated fourth instalment is back with a new addition to its star cast. Joining the complicated teenagers of the Netflix Original is Jan Luis Castellanos, who has created quite a stir online among the fans.

Netflix Original 13 Reasons Why season 4 introduces Jan Luis Castellanos to its star cast

Jan Luis Castellanos will be seen essaying the role of a new character named Diego Torres, a footballer who finds himself crushing on the leading lady, Jessica Davis, as he further struggles with his emotions and anger. However, the new addition in the star cast of the highly popular yet controversial show has increased the curiosity among fans to know more about the new face. Thus, Therefore, here's everything you need to know about Jan Luis Castellanos aka Diego Torres in 13 Reasons Why season 4.

Who is Diego Torres?

Season four of 13 Reasons Why will introduce a new character, Diego Torres. Diego is a friend of the late Monty who struggles to deal with his loss. He will reportedly team up with Winston to uncover the truth of Monty's death.

Who is Jan Luis Castellanos?

Born in the Dominican Republic, Jan Luis Castellnos is a 24-year-old actor who was raised by his grandparents before he moved to New Jersey to live with his mother. Castellanos also recently featured in Marvel’s television show Runaways season 2 as he played the role of Topher, a mysterious street kid who has super strength as he later joins the Runaways.

Does Jan Luis Castellanos have a girlfriend?

Castellanos has been dating his ladylove, Andrea Perrellifor for almost 5 years now. The actor's Instagram feed is full of mushy pictures with his girlfriend which will surely give fans major couple goals. Have a look:

