'13 Reasons Why' S4: All You Need To Know About Jan Luis Castellanos Aka Diego Torres

The fourth and final season of one of the most controversial teen dramas, 13 Reasons Why will release on Netflix today, i.e. on June 5, 2020, marking the last time fans will get to see the Liberty High gang in action. The show will premiere on Netflix midnight tonight, at PDT. However, the highly anticipated fourth instalment is back with a new addition to its star cast. Joining the complicated teenagers of the Netflix Original is Jan Luis Castellanos, who has created quite a stir online among the fans.
Jan Luis Castellanos will be seen essaying the role of a new character named Diego Torres, a footballer who finds himself crushing on the leading lady, Jessica Davis, as he further struggles with his emotions and anger. However, the new addition in the star cast of the highly popular yet controversial show has increased the curiosity among fans to know more about the new face. Thus, Therefore, here's everything you need to know about Jan Luis Castellanos aka Diego Torres in 13 Reasons Why season 4.
