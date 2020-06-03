13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn Reveals What Viewers Can Expect From The Fourth Season

13 Reasons Why began in the year 2017 and has so far managed to grip the attention of the masses with its various plot twists. The series follows the story of Hannah Baker who makes 13 tapes to explain why she took her own life. The show has come to its fourth season and actor Brandon Flynn portraying the role of Justin Foley explains what viewers can expect from the fourth and final season.

Brandon Flynn reveals what to expect from season 4

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Brandon Flynn revealed more on 13 Reasons Why season 4. When the actor was asked to describe a few details from the fourth and final season, the actor spoke on their being a variety of emotions. Flynn spoke of their being satisfaction, hurt, despair, abandonment, and much more.

The actor was asked if the audience will be satisfied with the ending, to that Brandon Flynn spoke of his joy and gratitude to know that people are attached to the show. This is why the show would be unable to satiate everyone's needs and wants, said Flynn. The actor also added on the team giving their 100% to the show and that the ending would make a lot more sense and would not simply be a pleasing one.

Many fans who are hooked to the show are eager for the fourth season to answer all the questions. The third season left many loose ends to the story and the fourth season has led to viewers having high expectations from it. Many fans wonder if Clay will get away with lying to the police about who killed Bryce. The fourth season with its gripping trailer has already generated a good amount of buzz around the series and many social media sites like Twitter and Instagram are filled with funny memes about the trailer.

13 Reasons Why stars Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Christian Navarro, Brandon Flynn, and Alisha Boe in pivotal roles. The popular show is available on Netflix. Although the show suffered many controversies on it being appropriate for young viewers to watch and whether Hannah's reasons were justified or not, the show still made it to its fourth season and has a loyal fan following. The show has however won multiple awards, accolades, and nominations and has a rating of 7.7 on IMDb.

