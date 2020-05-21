'13 Reasons Why' Final Season Trailer Out; Clay Jensen To Reveal The Secrets?

13 Reasons Why is a teen drama series that streams on Netflix. The first season was released in 2017 and gained good responses. It was followed by season two in 2018 and three in 2019. Earlier, the final season of 13 Reasons Why got a premiere date and now the official trailer is out. Read to know more.

13 Reasons Why: Final Season trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer of 13 Reasons Why Final Season. The 2:21 minutes long trailer starts with “Monty was framed” written on a wall of the Liberty High School. It refers to the previous season when Clay Jensen and others framed Montgomery de la Cruz (who died in jail) for the murder of Bryce Walker. The note on the walk shakes Jensen, Justin Foley, Alex Standall, Jessica Davis, Tony Padilla, Ani Achola and Tyler Down. Then Winston Williams, who hooked up with Monty and knows the lies joins Liberty High. As it moves forward, Clay Jensen is seen struggling to keep the secrets more than usual. Bryce also appears in a few scenes which could be a play of mind. The trailer ends with a voice saying Jensen, “Are you ready to let those secrets out?” 13 Reasons Why final season will stream on Netflix from June 5, 2020. Check out the trailer.

Earlier a video was released that features the lead cast and crew of 13 Reasons Why. The one-minute video has the last table reading session and a few scenes from the filming. The actors are seen getting emotional as they hug each other and cry. Through the video, the premiere date of 13 Reasons Why season 4 was also announced. See it below.

The fourth and final season will reportedly show the kids of Liberty High School preparing for graduation as they are in their senior class. But before they can bid farewell to each other and their school, they will have to keep a secret along with making heart-breaking choices that might impact their futures. 13 Reasons Why's final season is said to consists of ten episodes, which would break the chain of 13 episodes in season 1, 2 and 3.

13 Reasons Why is based on Jay Asher's novel, Thirteen Reasons Why published in 2007. Throughout three seasons, it has received mix reviews but has gained popularity among the youngsters. The final season will feature Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen with Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer, Ross Butler, Devin Druid, Josh Hamilton, Amy Hargreaves, Tommy Dorfman, Grace Saif and Justin Prentice are also reprising their role. Fans will bid goodbye to the series after three years.

