'13 Reasons Why' Final Season Trailer Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans

The makers of the much-awaited teen-drama 13 Reasons Why, released the trailer of the final season of the show. The series will premiere on June 5, 2020, on Netflix. As the class of Liberty High School prepares for graduation, they are forced to make life-changing and heart-rending decisions about how their mistakes will affect their future.

Clay Jenson and his friends face agonizing choices in the final season trailer as graduation approaches and secrets from their history are threatening their future.

As seen in the trailer, it seems that Clay and his friends are dealing with the consequences of Byrce Walker’s murder. The trailer also shows Winston, Monty’s ex, who has joined their college and looks quite determined to expose Clay and his friends for framing Monty in the murder.

Fans went on to give mixed reactions to the trailer of 13 Reasons Why's finale season. Some of them liked the cliff-hanger in the trailer while for the some, the trailer didn’t seem to excite them as they were not expecting a season four.

Some of them went on to say, “can’t wait for the season four,” “so excited to watch Clay again,” while the others went “The only season 1 was worth binge-watching,” and many more. Check out a few more comments on 13 Reasons Why final season's trailer below.

The 2:21-minute-long trailer starts with "Monty was framed," written on a Liberty High School wall. It refers to the earlier season when Clay Jensen and others framed Montgomery de la Cruz (who died in jail) for Bryce Walker 's murder.

Clay Jensen, Justin Foley, Alex Standall, Jessica Davis, Tony Padilla, Ani Achola, and Tyler Down are shaken by seeing the note on the wall. Then Winston Williams joins Liberty High, who has hooked up with Monty and knows the lies. Clay Jensen is being seen struggling to keep the secrets more than normal as it goes forward.

Bryce also appears in several scenes that could be a mind-play. The trailer ends with Jensen 's voice asking, "Are you ready to let those secrets out?" Check out this trailer.

13 Reasons Why Cast

Season 4 of 13 Reasons Why will be streamed on Netflix from June 5, 2020. The final season stars Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Alisha Boe, Miles Heizer, Christian Navarro, Grace Saif, Ross Butler, Devin Druid, Timothy Granaderos, Anne Winters, Deaken Bluman in the pivotal roles. The series is adapted from the book of the same name written by Jay Asher.

