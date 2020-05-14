'13 Reasons Why' Creator Reveals He Read Reviews Of Famous Show Endings Before Creating S4

Brian Yorkey, creator of fan favourite show 13 Reasons Why, recently revealed details about the upcoming and final season of the 13 Reasons Why series. He spoke about the pressure that they were under when they were creating the script of the final season as the expectations of the people have been high. He said that he conducted a detailed study on the endings of various iconic shows like Breaking Bad and Gossip Girl.

In a recent interaction with an entertainment daily, the creator of the high school drama series revealed what it has been like writing the final part of the web series. He was asked about the pressure that has been coming from the audience in terms of meeting their expectations. Brian Yorkey agreed to have felt the pressure. He spoke about how everybody discusses who struck the landing and who didn’t and hence it is a tremendous amount of pressure. He revealed that before they went in to write the final season, they obsessively got into reading the reactions that various famous shows received for their endings.

Brian Yorkey read every review of the end of The Sopranos, Lost, How I Met Your Mother, Breaking Bad, Gossip Girl and every show that got a planned ending. After reading a bunch of reviews, he decided to just go forward with it, eventually seeing where it ends. The plan is to try to end it as it began which is as honest and truthful as it gets, in his opinion. He also added that he feels very proud of the end result as he is of a strong belief that the ending is very special and supersized. He said that even if people are not extremely happy with the ending, they will at least be convinced that it was stingy. Have a look at the unofficial teaser of 13 Reasons Why season 4, realising on June 5th here.

