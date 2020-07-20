2 Bears 1 Cave Ending? Fans Show Concern After Bert Kreischer's Statement

2 Bears 1 Cave is a podcast hosted by Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer. It premieres on 'Your Moms House' Podcast channel on YouTube. The series has garnered popularity since the time of its first episode. However, in the recent episode, Bert’s line hinted that the series might end soon, which made fans curious about its future. Read to know more.

Also Read | Feud Between Makers And Hosts' Reason For The End Of Popular Podcast 'Call Her Daddy'?

2 Bears 1 Cave podcast ending?

The recent, episode 38 of 2 Bears 1 Cave with Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer was released a few days ago. During the conversation, Kreischer’s line caught the attention of the fans of the show. At the 37th minute of the 1 hour 38 minutes long podcast, Bert Kreischer was laughing and he suddenly said that he will miss the podcast and cannot believe that it is ending and again continued laughing. Segura responded saying, “Yeah” to his partner’s statement. Check out the podcast below.

Also Read | '13 Reasons Why' Creator Reveals He Read Reviews Of Famous Show Endings Before Creating S4

Soon after the podcast was released, fans questioned whether 2 Bears 1 Cave is ending, following Bert Kreischer’s statement. Some fans speculated that it could be just a joke, while others said that they are running out of things to talk about and the episodes are getting shorter. Some also speculated that if the podcast is ending, could it be related to Kreischer’s tour? However, others said that the episodes were filmed after his tour. No confirmation is given by Tom Segura or Bert Kreischer, which is making many fans anxious. Take a look at Twitter users as they question the ending of 2 Bears 1 Cave.

Dude. Is 2 bears 1 cave ending? Any answers would be appreciated? — Joe Tillmann (@JoeTillmann) July 14, 2020

Hey @tomsegura I know that Bert sometimes says things that aren’t the truth at all. But is 2 Bears 1 Cave ending? — Keldon Phillips (@Melvin5052) July 16, 2020

The thought of 2 Bears 1 Cave ending legit hurts my feelings ☹️ — Michael Anthony (@CyrusGolde) July 13, 2020

Also Read | Kim Kardashian West Inks Exclusive Criminal-justice Reform Podcast Deal With Spotify

2 Bears 1 cave ending? @tomsegura — Patrick Kearney (@Patrickk524) July 13, 2020

Okay, I’m glad I wasn’t the only one that heard that. We need answers. I’m hoping it’s just a joke. @bertkreischer @tomsegura — Rev. Lord Leistman (@therevlord) July 13, 2020

Heard this also. What’s the deal. Why is it ending and when? @bertkreischer @tomsegura — Joe Tillmann (@JoeTillmann) July 14, 2020

@bertkreischer please tell us that 2 bears one cave is not ending?@tomsegura sincerely every fan.... — Number1Reindeer (@Number1Reindeer) July 14, 2020

Also Read | Michelle Obama To Host Podcast On Health, Relationships

2 Bears 1 Cave podcast debuted on July 2, 2019, as Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer collaborated with the Your Moms House studios. They get together as best friends and talk about anything and everything. Till now there are 38 episodes with several of them having millions of views. The time per podcast is generally more than an hour. It is available on YouTube, Facebook, Reddit, Merch Method, and Your Moms House Podcast website. Over one year, the series has generated a good fan following. Now many are waiting for an official confirmation about the show’s future.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.