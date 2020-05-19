Feud Between Makers And Hosts' Reason For The End Of Popular Podcast 'Call Her Daddy'?

Call Her Daddy is a famous podcast, where the hosts Sofia Franklyn and Alexandra Cooper talk about their personal lives. The show, however, englulfed in controversies recently. Where initially their were reports that their was a tiff between the makers of the podcast and the hosts Sofia and Alexandra. Recently, it came to light that the hosts' too were not in good terms.

Barstool Sports and ‘Call Her Daddy’ drama

The brand behind the smutty show Call Her Daddy is Barstool Sports. According to reports, Sofia and Alexandra wanted to opt out of the contract with Barstool Sports. However, they were reportedly bound by the contract as it pays them a fixed salary along with $2,500 per episode for every 10 per cent of listeners that they bring in beyond the show’s average audience. They, however, posting any content on the channel altogether in the month of April.

It was further revealed by an insider, who was quoted saying by a media source, that this was done by Sofia’s boyfriend and HBO Sports executive vice president Peter Nelson, who desired to shift the podcast to another network. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy negotiated and offered them substantial raises along with the right to intellectual property. While Alexandra was ready to take it, Sofia was not.

It is Sofia vs Alexandra

The drama with Barstool Sports along with Sofia’s boyfriend Peter trying to opt them out of it, Alexandra and Sofia are now not speaking to each other, shared the insider. The two have completely turned against each other and have argued about who has contributed more to the podcast. The insider also claimed that while it seems that the two have an unbreakable bond, it is not all loyal and fun-loving friendship behind the curtains.

What is Call Her Daddy all about?

Sofia Franklyn and Alexandra Cooper are the co-hosts of the podcast named Call Her Daddy. The podcast was started in the year 2018. The two women used to share graphic details about sexual life with the audience. Their audience was named as ‘Daddy Gang’. They had started a hashtag named #FreeTheFathers so that they could run a campaign against Barstool Sports. Taking to Instagram, the two hosts claimed that they cannot legally say anything, but they will never leave Daddy Gang.

