Kim Kardashian West Inks Exclusive Criminal-justice Reform Podcast Deal With Spotify

Spotify has found another new member in its podcast list, and its none other than reality star Kim Kardashian West. Reportedly, Kim Kardashian West has signed an exclusive deal with Spotify for a series about criminal-justice reform. Apart from co-hosting the podcast, the beauty mogul will also co-produce it. This podcast follows the release of Kim K’s feature-length documentary, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.

Kim Kardashian West is not just a reality star anymore. Kim K has a come a long way since Keeping Up With The Kardashians debuted on the small screen. The reality star is a beauty mogul and also dabbles in several other entrepreneurship projects. Apart from amassing a huge empire over the years, Kim KardashianWest has now invested her time providing justice to people.

She had been studying to become a lawyer and also working along with The Innocence Project, an NGO that helps wrongly convicted individuals through DNA testing. Now, Kim Kardashian West is taking a step further in the criminal-justice direction. The reality star has inked an exclusive series deal with streaming platform Spotify for a criminal-justice reform based podcast.

According to a media portal’s report, Kim Kardashian will be co-hosting this show with Lori Rothschild Ansaldi. Kim and Rothschild Ansaldi will also be co-producers of this exclusive Spotify podcast. The media portal’s report also suggests that the podcast will follow Ansaldi’s investigation of Kevin Keith’s case who was convicted of three murders in 1994. But Keith’s death sentence was halted after new evidence was presented by his lawyer that raised doubts about the judgment.

Before signing this exclusive deal with Spotify, Kim Kardashian West has been working on criminal-justice reforms for quite some time now. In 2018, she successfully petitioned Donal Trump for clemency in the case of Alice Marie Johnson. Alice almost served 22 years in prison as part of a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offence. Alice Marie Johnson’s case was also a part of Kim’s Oxygen-aired feature-length documentary Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.

