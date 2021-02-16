'30 Coins' Ending Explained: What Happened To Elena, Paco And Angel After The Crown Fell?

30 coins is a Spanish horror mystery created by Álex de la Iglesia and the show recently finished the first season. The series features Eduard Fernández as Padre Manuel Vergara, Megan Montaner as Elena, Miguel Ángel Silvestre as Paco and Macarena Gómez as Merche. The first season had eight episodes and the plot of the story revolves around an exorcist i.e Padre Vergara who has been banned from the church. He now lives in Pedraza and hopes that he lives without his enemies interfering with him. Fans have been curious about the ending of 30 coins and what happened in the city? Here is the ending of 30 coins explained.

30 coins ending explained

In the last episode of the first season, we saw the trio, Manuel, Elena and Paco walking out of the burned church with weapons in their hands. While calling out for Father Angel, it appears out of the fog and from beneath the ground appears a giant demon sprout. It follows various chain of events that includes Angel, Merche, Antonio, Laguna and villagers. With the hope of taking full control of the town, Angel controls the villagers who are unaware of what's happening on the other side.

The trio tries really hard to create a window to defeat the Angel and his disciples. On the other hand, the crown which consists of 29 coins is in play and the priests are seen trying hard to gain them. Fabio stabs Manuel in the stomach and gains the last coin to have a crown full of 30 coins. Elena who was stabbed by Merche's shadow with a pin has already disappeared and was found by Paco on the sofa. Later on, Paco fights a creature and kills it.

Antonio creates a distraction for Fabio using the dove while Paco takes Elena to the car and takes her to the innermost part of the village. With so much chaos happening, Manuel takes the blade off his stomach and runs towards Fabio in hope of killing him but he pushes him off the balcony. With this, the crown spews out the coins and priest create a crowd around it to collect.

This scene allowed Elena and Paco to escape the town, leaving Manuel. Merche manages to take one of the coins and she leaves with Cardinal Lagrange. Father Angel is seen sitting in the mirror where he changes his appearance before heading into the portal. After doing so, he ends up in New York.

Will there be 30 coins season 2?

With this ending, it appears that the show might bring in the second season to show what Father Angel will do in New York. In an interview with Collider, Miguel Ángel Silvestre who plays the role of Paco talked about the upcoming seasons. Yes, you heard it right! The actor said that during a press conference he heard the director talk about creating three seasons of the show. He further added that he is happy with it and added that he heard the next season will have special characters. Concluding, he added that he would love to work with Alex and HBO.

