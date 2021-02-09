'Dexter' Ending Explained: Find Out If Dexter Dies In The Series Finale Episode

Dexter is an American crime drama mystery television series that aired on Showtime from October 2006 to September 2013. Set in Miami, the series centers around Dexter Morgan, portrayed on screen by Michael C. Hall, a forensic technician for the Miami Metro Police Department, who leads a secret parallel life as a serial killer, hunting down murderers who have slipped through the cracks of the justice system. Read on to know about the ending of Dexter.

Dexter ending explained

According to a report by Vulture, the popular crime drama ended on a rather unsatisfactory note in 2013. The show's important cast included Debra Morgan, Dexter's sister, played by Jennifer Carpenter, and Rita Dexter, Dexter's girlfriend and later wife portrayed by Julie Benz. There are a total of eight seasons with 12 episodes each, totaling 96 episodes. In the last episode of the series, Dexter attempts to leave for Argentina with his son Harrison and girlfriend Hannah but his plan is spoiled by the arrival of private detective Jacob Elway. Meanwhile, Debra is shot by serial killer Oliver Saxon and is rushed to the hospital. Dexter heads to the hospital and sends Hannah and Harrison ahead to Jacksonville for safety.

Later, Dexter kills Saxon and claims to have killed him in self-defense. Later as the episode progresses, he disconnects Debra’s life support, leaves the hospital with her body, and boards a boat. He calls Harrison and Hannah and tells him he loves them. Soon after this, Dexter's boat is found completely wrecked because of a hurricane and Hannah reads about his death in a newspaper. However, in the end, it is revealed that Dexter faked his death and is living under a different identity in Oregon. In the final moments of the series, he sits at a table and looks down, and then stares right into the camera with his signature sinister stare.

Why did Rita get killed off in Dexter?

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, one of the executive producers of the show Clyde Phillips stated that the story had evolved and Rita's death became pretty inevitable. Rita's death came as a shock to the ardent fans of the show. Clyde further revealed that killing Trinity in the 11th episode of the fourth season wasn't enough and that they needed something for the finale episode of the season as well. Mitchell was Rita's killer in the show who was later murdered by Dexter with a hammer.

