365 DNI Sequel: Will Don Massimo Get His Laura Back? Find Out

365 DNI might be the newest addition on the OTT platform Netflix India’s stream of movies, but it has certainly gripped a large fan following already. With the first movie ending with a cliffhanger, fans are excited to know whether there will be a sequel to the movie. A 365 DNI sequel has not been announced yet, but it is a possibility.

365 Dni Ending: What Does The Thrilling, Emotional End Of Laura-Massimo's Love Story Mean?

Is there a sequel to 365 DNI?

365 DNI movie is based on the first book of a Polish book trilogy with the same name. The books are written by Blanka Lipinska. The second book of the series is named Ten Dzein. Ten Dzien means ‘this day’. As per a news source, looking at the immense success of the first movie, Ten Dzein might also see itself being turned into a movie.

How did 365 DNI end?

The first movie and book of 365 DNI ends with Laura falling head over heels for Don Massimo. They decide to marry and Laura goes out to buy herself a wedding dress. While Laura is with her friend Olga in a car, Massimo’s friend and trustee Mario comes to know that Laura will be killed by the enemy mafia family. Massimo hears Laura’s last words on his phone as her car gets into a tunnel but does not come out. The cliffhanger of the movie is that the audience has no clue whether Laura is dead or merely abducted.

365 DNI Book 2

The second 365 Days book, Ten Dzein, picks up from this point and reveals that she was abducted by the rival family. The movie will show that Massimo will try his best to rescue Laura and bring her back to his safety. The movie might also have Massimo and Laura getting married. The third novel includes how Laura and Massimo marry and Laura gets pregnant. She is shot and Massimo has to decide between keeping the baby or saving Laura. It is only up to guesswork whether the same plot lines will be followed like the 365 DNI book series and two more movies will be made or the last two novels will be merged as one sequel. The third book is called Kolejne 365 DNI.

365 DNI cast

The movie 365 DNI has Michele Morrone as the dashing but scary Don Massimo. Anna Maria-Sieklucka plays the role of Laura in the movie. Other cast members include Bronislaw Wroclawski as Mario, Otar Saralidze as Domenico, Magdalena Lamparska as Laura’s friend Olga Natasza and Urbańska as Anna, who is Massimo’s ex-flame. Anna can also pose a potential threat in the happy life of Massimo and Laura.

