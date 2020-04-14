365 Dni Ending: What Does The Thrilling, Emotional End Of Laura-Massimo's Love Story Mean?

The genre of thriller fiction is one of the most integral parts of literature as well as films and art. One of the most recent additions to this genre is the Polish movie 365 Dni or 365 days. The movie is based on a book with the same name by Blanka Lipińska. The movie stars Polish actors Michele Morrone, Anna Maria Sieklucka, Bronislaw Wroclawski, Otar Saralidze, Magdalena Lamparska, and Natasza Urbanska.

365 Dni ending explained

The movie 365 Dni deals with the story of Laura, who gets kidnapped by a don who is young and dashing head of the mafia gang. Massimo, the Don, informs her that he and his father were shot by their enemies. While his father lost his life and Massimo was breathing his last, he saw an image of a girl who looked like Laura. He then gives her 365 days to fall in love with him.

As the movie progresses, there is a show of the power struggle between the two. Massimo tells Laura that he feels very powerless around her, which is used by Laura on multiple occasions to escape from his grip. But she fails every time. Massimo had also promised her that he will not touch her until she consents. Massimo takes Laura with him to an important business transaction with another mafia family. Laura, in her way of revolting it, wears shorter clothes, which annoys him. A person from the mafia family tries to kiss Laura but Massimo intervenes and threatens to kill him, which he does later. This creates enmity between the families.

Laura falls in love with Massimo and the two spend a great amount of time together. Laura is taken to a ball by Massimo, where they meet his ex-flame Anna. Anna threatens Massimo that she will kill Laura.

As the end of the movie approaches, Laura, along with her friend Olga, is coming back from the shopping of her wedding dress. Massimo's confidante Mario gets the news that the other mafia family is going to kill Laura. He tries to call and warn both Laura and Massimo, but to no avail. As soon as Mario reaches Massimo, Laura's car gets into a tunnel. Mario looks Massimo dejected and Massimo cannot hear Laura on the phone as well. He realises what happened and falls down, screaming. There is a far shot of the entrance of the tunnel as a police car is standing there.

The movie ends with an open ending. If the audience were to believe Mario's sources, Laura was killed in the tunnel. While Blanka has two more books in the series of 365 Dni, and the second book Ten dzień also has the character of Laura, it is possible that she is just kidnapped. The opening must be kept by the makers with the possibility of making more movies based on the next two books.

