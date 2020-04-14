What To Watch On Amazon Prime: 5 Murder Mystery Shows To Watch During Lockdown

Due to the coronavirus breakdown, many countries have imposed lockdown in an effort to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic. The governments over the globe have urged people to avoid social gatherings and practice self-quarantine. People are also practicing self-isolation. The self-quarantine can turn out to be pretty boring, hence to keep yourself busy and entertained during this time, here are some of the best murder mystery series you can watch on Hotstar.

True Detective

True Detective's power-packed cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, and Michelle Monaghan. The crime drama made it a big-splash when it aired first in 2014. The show has also rated 9 on the International Movie Database (IMDb). Each season is structured as a self-contained narrative, employing new cast ensembles, and following various sets of characters and settings.

The Wire

The Wire is an American television series streaming on Hotstar. The mystery and crime drama series premiered on June 2, 2002, and ended on March 9, 2008, comprising 60 episodes over five seasons. The Wire presents a distinct institution of the city and its connection to law enforcement in each season while maintaining characters and developing storylines from previous seasons.

Bones

Bones is a police drama series comprised of over 12 seasons, 246 episodes. The mystery thriller is based on forensic anthropology and forensic archaeology, with each episode focusing on an FBI case file concerning the mystery behind human remains brought by FBI Special Agent. The series is very loosely based on the life and novels of Kathy Reichs, A Forensic Anthropologist.

Queen Of The South

Queen Of The South is a regional crime drama based on the life of a female drug mafia. The series is an adaptation of the telenovela La Reina del Sur. Queen Of The South and has four seasons released to date.

Killing Eve

The spy thriller drama is a British award-winning series based on the Villanelle novel. Killing Eve stars Luke Jennings, Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh, and Fiona Shaw in the lead role. The psycho-thriller also has its own moments of dark comedy that will make you laugh. The plot of the show revolves around the lives of a security operative and an assassin who become inevitably linked, after a series of events.

