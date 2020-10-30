5 Quotes From 'The Mandalorian' That Fans Would Love To Revisit Ahead Of Season 2

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has become one of the most anticipated projects on Disney Plus. Created by Jon Favreau, the first season received immense appreciation from the audiences. With the second season being released, here are some iconic dialogues from season 1 to remember.

Also Read | Jon Favreau And Other Directors Share Experience Of Working On 'The Mandalorian' Season 1

5 Quotes from 'The Mandalorian' that are popular with fans

1. “This Is The Way”

The instant catchy quote from the series is “This Is The Way,” is also the mantra of the Mandalorian. It is repeated throughout the show at several incidents. The dialogue serves as the motto of the bounty hunters and reflects the sect’s principle, which is to ensure that their way of life survives. They vow to stick to this phrase no matter what. It’s so iconic that rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari even dropped a new track with the same title for Disney Plus.

2. "I Can Bring You In Warm, Or I Can Bring You In Cold"

The Mandalorian season 1 episode one, gave fans this iconic quote. Mando delivers the dialogue to his bounty, giving his target the choice of being taken alive or dead. The scene shows how ruthless he is towards getting his job done.

Also Read | 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Special Look Gives New Glimpse At The Disney Plus Series; WATCH

3. “I Have Spoken”

Kuill has a unique way of ending the conversation with “I Have Spoken” quote. The three-word dialogue managed to send shudders down the spine. The Ugnaught keeps the promise he has made and helps the Mandalorian in catching his bounty.

Also Read | Jon Favreau Says 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 On Schedule For Filming Before 2020 Ends

4. "I'm A Mandalorian. Weapons Are Part Of My Religion"

Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian’s this dialogue caught much attention of the viewers. It comes in the second episode of the series when Kuill asks the bounty hunter to hide his weapons. The quote represents the respect and importance of the armour in the Mandalorians community.

Also Read | 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian Movie' Could Happen, Hints Jon Favreau And Pedro Pascal

5. “Come On, Baby! Do the Magic Hand Thing”

The quote made many people laugh out loud even in a serious situation. It is the last episode of The Mandalorian season 1. Greek Karga asks the Child aka Baby Yoda to do the magic hand thing, referring to his ability to use the force. However, the child just waves his hand, unable to use his power against Moff Gideon.

The Mandalorian cast for season 2

The Mandalorian season 2 cast will have Pedro Pascal reprising his titular character as Din Djarin. Although the trailer focuses only on the journey of Mando and Baby Yoda, there are several Star Wars characters that will appear in the series. Carl Weathers and Gina Carano will also make a comeback as Greef Karga and Cara Dune, respectively.

Giancarlo Esposito will return as Moff Gideon. He was prominently seen only in the last episode of season one but is expected to have a bigger role in the second instalment. The new cast is said to feature Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, along with Michael Biehn, Katee Sackhoff, Sasha Banks and Timothy Olyphant.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.