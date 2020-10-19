Jon Favreau Says 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 On Schedule For Filming Before 2020 Ends

The Mandalorian was released in 2019 as the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise. It received rave reviews from the audiences on Disney Plus. A second season is on its way and the series has already been renewed for a third instalment. Now showrunner Jon Favreau revealed season three will begin filming soon.

'The Mandalorian' season 3 to commence filming before 2020 ends

In a recent interview with Variety, The Mandalorian series creator and executive producer Jon Favreau updated fans about the upcoming third season. He said that the Disney Plus show is scheduled to begin production on season 3. The showrunner mentioned that it will begin before the end of the year, 2020.

Jon Favreau stated that they are operating under the assumption that they will be able to go forward, hinting at the current coronavirus situation. The Mandalorian season 3 is expected to start filming once Pedro Pascal, who portrays Din Djarin, returns from Europe. The actor is busy working on The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a feature film also starring Nicolas Cage.

Jon Favreau explained how they will be moving forward following new guidelines. He said that oftentimes on set, they have a lot of characters in masks. The showrunner stated that they are well-equipped to be flexible based on the protocols that are emerging surrounding work restarting amidst COVID. He mentioned that they also have a lot of digital work that augments things. So they are trying to create a show that is probably good-to-go, based on the guidelines that are required to restart filming.

The Mandalorian makers are using a unique technique for shooting. They pioneered with wall-sized video panels for location backdrops. It puts the show in a different position within the industry. Jon Favreau hinted that their special filming methods make the series an ideal one even to shoot in a pandemic, with all the protocols.

Upcoming The Mandalorian season 2 will show the bounty hunter searching the home of 'The Child' aka Baby Yoda. His findings might lead him to the Jedi and will build his relationship with the future Jedi master in the process. The series cast includes Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.

The new members to feature are Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, along with Michael Biehn, Katee Sackhoff, Sasha Banks and Timothy Olyphant. The Mandalorian season 2 will be streaming on Disney Plus from October 30, 2020.

