Jon Favreau And Other Directors Share Experience Of Working On 'The Mandalorian' Season 1

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 1 got rave reviews from the viewers on Disney Plus. Created by Jon Favreau, it consists of 10 episodes which were directed by various filmmakers. Now, the showrunner and directors shared their experience of working on the acclaimed series.

Jon Favreau on working with other directors on 'The Mandalorian' S1

Writer and series creator, Jon Favreau talked about collaborating with various directors for The Mandalorian season 1. He said that it’s been an incredible time for him. The showrunner mentioned that all directors’ enthusiasm seems to be very contagious and it’s been a very collaborative environment. He stated that they got Taika Waititi, Rick Famuyiwa and Bryce Dallas Howard as directors, as well as Deborah Chow. Plus, it was Dave Filoni’s first time directing live-action.

Jon Favreau said that they always wanted the directors to be very involved and very collaborative with everyone involved in the show, whether it’s ILM or Lucasfilm or The Mandalorian season 1 cast. He explained that in that way, the work becomes a really fun collaborative endeavour. The creator mentioned that with each of the directors, he thinks they saw them being given an opportunity to have authorship over it as though it were a film. He noted that it is unlike a lot of work in television, so it’s been very exciting for them to have that environment to come to work every day.

Director, Deborah Chow, said that as a director, one doesn’t usually get to interact with other directors. She mentioned that she has done a lot of television but has been usually passing ships and never got to collaborate. The filmmaker thinks that was one of the things that was the most interesting and amazing about The Mandalorian season 1; the fact that all of the directors really knew each other well and they all collaborated. She stated that in a way, they were all involved in each other’s work, so they were a team. At the same time, she thinks everybody had their own voice, which is amazing.

Director, Rick Famuyiwa said that working on The Mandalorian was like going to Star Wars film camp and it was amazing. He recalled that when he heard that Jon Favreau wanted to meet him about this, he was like, “Have you seen [my movie] Dope? Have you seen my movies? Are you sure?” But he thinks that is a testament to Favreau because he is able to see a different talent out there. Famuyiwa informed that the showrunner said, “I want to bring some of these new voices into Star Wars.” The filmmaker stated that to be on the set of The Mandalorian was extraordinary. He explained that Jon Favreau created this incredible environment where he said, “Bring your voice. Bring your talents.” And they all supported each other as they were making the show. He called it a unique creative filmmaking environment and he is so proud to be a part of it

Director Bryce Dallas Howard said that it goes without saying that it is the ultimate privilege and honour to be a part of this storytelling legacy. She mentioned that when she was a kid, this was part of the fabric of her childhood, so it’s been exhilarating to get to continue that experience of playing with these characters and losing herself in this extraordinary story. She mentioned that she is so grateful for that. The actor-director stated that she had the time of her life on The Mandalorian season 1.

