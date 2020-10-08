'90s Supermodels Including Naomi Campbell To Star In Apple TV+ Docuseries

Supermodels of the 1990s decade are set to make a comeback, this time on small screens. According to a recent report, Apple TV+ will make a docuseries starring the famous 90s supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista. The series is going to surround these four trailblazing models.

Here are more details about the supermodel's docuseries

According to a report by Variety, the first look deal of the docuseries is given to Imagine Documentaries. Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington are going to star in an Apple TV+ docuseries. The docuseries is titled 'The Supermodels'. The series is also going to add exclusive interviews of the four stunning models of the 90s era. Academy Award-winning director Barbara Kopple will direct the series. The four models will be the executive producers of the docuseries.

Naomi Campbell updated her fans about this huge development ton her professional front via her Instagram handle. She posted a picture of the four of them walking the runway from the 90s. She captioned the photo, “My sisters Christy, Linda, Cindy and I are extremely thrilled to share our story with the world and there could be no better partners than Brian Grazer, Ron Howard which is a dream come true to bring it to life, as we knew they would respect and honor our story. We hope our journey seen in the docuseries will encourage, motivate and inspire young people around the world. We look forward to this great adventure ahead with director Barbara Kopple. “The Supermodels” coming to @AppleTV”.

Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista have also shared the big news on their respective social media handles. Naomi Campell is most fabulous for her stunning photoshoots and ramp walks. Naomi Campbells’ photos that she shares on her Instagram her breath-taking.

Cindy Crawford, too, is one of the most famous models of the 90s era. Her photos on her Instagram handle are absolutely gorgeous. The supermodel often shares throwback pictures of her from the golden era. The model also shares pictures of her family on her official social media handle.

Christy Turlington shares her beautiful pictures on her Instagram. The supermodel has graced the covers of fashion magazines like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. She also posts throwback pictures of the golden days of the 90ss frequently on her official Instagram handle.

Linda Evangelista is one of the popular 90s supermodels. She often gives her fans and followers a sneak-peek into her modelling days. Linda Evangelista’s Instagram is full of supermodel’s pictures and videos from her personal and professional life.

