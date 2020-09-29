Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Models For New Apparel Collection On IG

Patrick Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Mathews recently took to Instagram to share some photos of the new collection she has been modelling. Matthews, who is engaged to the Kansas City Chiefs star, runs her own fitness company named Brittany Lynne Fitness. Matthews chose to model for Balance Athletica's new Harmony Collection which launched on September 28.

Patrick Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Matthews models for apparel company on IG

Over the past few days, Matthews uploaded three videos promoting the clothing line, including one photo in which she posed in one of the outfits she modelled. This initial video is one where she's working out while she shows off various outfits in the other two. In between, Matthews takes breaks to play with their two dogs – Steel and Silver – who are lying nearby.

Mahomes and Matthews, who had been dating since high school, are a constant fixture in each others' social media profiles – celebrating victories from Mahomes' first Super Bowl win to his recent record-breaking $503 million contract extension with the Chiefs. In 2018, the couple purchased a house together. The proposal took place after the Kansas City Chiefs players, coaches and staff received their Super Bowl LIV rings, celebrating their February win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Patrick Mahomes' fiance loses her mind after game winning field goal pic.twitter.com/0M1hfIK0cQ — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) September 21, 2020

The soon-to-be-married couple met at their high school in Whitehouse, Texas. Back then, Matthews was a junior while Mahomes was a sophomore. A few days ago, a video of Matthews celebrating Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal was shared online. "My kicker (Butker) is a mother***** beast" Matthews yelled into the camera. The Chiefs scored a 23-20 victory over Los Angeles Chargers after Butker's 58-yard field goal. The Chiefs are scheduled to play the New England Patriots on October 4, 4:25 pm EST (October 5, 1:55 am IST).

(Image credits: Brittany Matthews Instagram)