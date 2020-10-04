Rihanna’s ‘inclusive’ Clothing Line Wins Over The Internet For Featuring Plus-sized Models

Rihanna’s lingerie firm Savage X Fenty has been lauded on the internet for featuring plus-sized models and encouraging body image positivity, shattering the body image stereotypes. The 32-year-old Barbadian singer dropped her first designer Savage X Fenty capsule collection beginning 2020 and is being hailed for launching models of all sizes in her “more inclusive line”. In a dozen posts that are now being circulated on Twitter, users acknowledged Rihanna’s initiative to feature men across all races, colour, shapes, and sizes in the line’s primary men’s collection. The clothing brand’s website flaunts plus-size male models, who not only represent diversity, but also encourage 'body positivity' and normalization of imperfections.

OKAY RIHANNA ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/kgDD7J24Bg — Big Birkin Ber (@amberellaaaa_) October 2, 2020

Read: Subway's Bread Declared As 'confectionery' In Ireland; Netizens Call It 'Sugar Bread'

Read: Video: California Brothers Dance To Punjabi Song 'Tunak Tunak'; Netizens Say 'crushing It

In Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 show that has arrived on the Amazon Prime Video, the singer showcases her debut lingerie collection clad on women of all shapes and sizes in her diverse underwear clothing line-up. In fact, the 32-year-old’s first NYFW show was all about shattering the norms of ‘unrealistic’ beauty standards that, in the world of fashion, mainly revolves around lanky runway models triggering body image concerns among plus-sized women.

Other companies take note this could have been done decades ago and you would make more of that money that you care about. She just locked down the game by making everyone feel like they matter. Funny @HamiltonMusical took over Broadway in the same manner. I love this so much! https://t.co/JPP26tZoJx — Preston Wilson (@PrestonWilson44) October 2, 2020

Everybody say thank you Rihanna !! pic.twitter.com/7ofI33GzER — Tranye Trizzy West (@TranyeWest) October 2, 2020

HUGE WIN FOR BIG MEN TODAY!! Thank you @rihanna ðŸ–¤ you hold a special place in my heart. #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW pic.twitter.com/Ivt2FydaUj — Soouizz (@SoOuIzZz) October 2, 2020

Huge hunks were spotted on Rihanna’s SavageX.com clothing website, some with no abs or toned body, but representing natural and realistic physique. The singer and actor earned mega shout-outs on the internet for her brave decision. “OKAY RIHANNA,” the fan wrote, sharing the screen grabs of the plus-sized men. “Big boys season in full effect,” said another, appreciating the singer’s initiative.

Internet admires 'inclusivity line-up'

“Never in my adult life have I seen a male model that has a similar body to mine,” a male commenter wrote. “I feel almost emotional? Like I finally can buy something I saw and want and know it was made for people like me in mind,” he added. Rihanna’s Fenty fashion house has been constantly campaigning for inclusivity since its launch in 2017. Mostly, Fenty’s in-store displays consist of men and women resembling real people.

Lizzo & friends celebrate her appearance on @Rihanna’s #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW in cute new video. ðŸ’• pic.twitter.com/byy9SEXsCi — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) October 2, 2020

Yo it’s big man season! Lets get it — Stanley Ipkiss (@PatchesOHouli13) October 2, 2020

BIG BOY SEASON IS IN FULL EFFECT! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!! pic.twitter.com/UuhSc0EjEd — Olevius Asorin (@avocadomanz_) October 2, 2020

LEGEND — jl | fan account (@chromatigaga) October 2, 2020

@SavageXFenty shows are so diverse and always looks fun. @rihanna can literally do no wrong — umm (@ctrldexter) October 2, 2020

this is the first body inclusivity for men i’ve ever seen https://t.co/8BH776qHWF — ðŸ”ª (@kxcpeer) October 2, 2020

Do whatever you want to do with your body bro. You can nevver please everyone. If you wanna be buff/slim/chubby, it's all you bro



My advice is to for change and see if you like it or not ðŸ™ƒ — Paida: ðŸ¦‰October's Very OwnðŸ¦‰ (@paida_garwe) October 2, 2020

Man you deserve to feel this way. Brands never include people like us and when they do they do it for clout. Miss Riri is the first person to give a genuine shit about normal people with different body types. — mistake maker (@gabbyflores15) October 2, 2020

I'm built like that



And I was not ready



To see a bunch of people finding someone built like me really attractive.



So I'm having some feelings about this at the moment. — ðŸ‘»Necro-Nome-iconðŸŽƒ (@NomeDaBarbarian) October 2, 2020

Read: Pics Of Puma With Colourful Ball Win Internet, Netizens Say 'love The Face'

Read: ‘Empty Nester’ Photoshoot Trolls Millennials Moving Out, Netizens Say 'Brilliant Idea'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.