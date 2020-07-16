Designer Tarun Tahiliani To Showcase First Digital Fashion Show With Only Eight Models

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the game of fashion gets a digital makeover as the designers are looking forward to a digital show to promote collections. After designer Rahul Mishra presented his first digital couture show with Federation De La Haute Couture Et De La Mode earlier this month, another designer Tarun Tahiliani is all set to present his first online fashion show. As per reports, the designer will be showcasing his collection titled 'Pieces of You' through Instagram live.

Tarun Tahiliani to come up with a digital fashion show

Talking about the strict safety measures, the designer reportedly confessed to a local media outlet that it was an interesting experience for him and his team. Elucidating further upon the statement, Taru reportedly said that his team both working in the studio and from home have put in a lot of hard work behind this show He also added that the team is taking extra care of the norms that need to adopt while the models walk the ramp. As per reports, the designer revealed that he has decided to use the board room of his Gurgaon atelier for the show because of its length which can allow the space to be used for social distancing.

While talking about the set up that the designer has done for the show, he said that the show will be shot with three different cameras and only seven models will be a part of the show. The designer further mentioned that normally he works with 80 models but this year due to the virus spread, he will be working with seven models only. Tarun reportedly said that since they have a lot of rooms around the courtyard so therefore each model will be provided with her own room for dressing up and makeup. Apart from this, Tarun also said that to avoid any close contact between people during the show, everybody will be given their own personal bag of refreshments with water, snacks in it. Though the designer is trying to fit in the models in the given space of his atelier, he reportedly said that a few ‘clustered’ walks on the ramp are there which he said that he will not pay attention to due to the social distancing norm which will be followed wholeheartedly.

