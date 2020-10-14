Who Is Uzoma 'Easy' Nwachukwu? Here's Everything About 'The Bachelorette' Contestant

Chris Harrison, the host of The Bachelorette, announced the arrival of Season 16 of the popular show. Fans were excited to watch out this season with Clare Crawley choosing her perfect man. Harrison also spoke about the men who will be contesting on the show. Chris, during the super tease video, mentioned that contestant Uzoma Nwachukwu, who goes by the name of Eazy, has the potential to become a fan favourite. Thus fans have since then wanted to know more about Uzoma Nwachukwu.

Uzoma "Easy" Nwachukwu from The Bachelorette

Who is Uzoma Nwachukwu?

Uzoma Nwachukwu is 29 years old. He is a former NFL player who played for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks. The man had a good history in sports and thus was a fan favourite for quite a while among NFL enthusiasts. He is a resident of Texas as pointed out by him in a recent post made on Instagram.

According to ABC, Uzoma Nwachukwu has now given up his sports life as he is ready to settle and find true love. Thus that paved the way for him into The Bachelorette season 16. The former sportsman is hopeful of finding new love on the show. His bio from ABC also suggests that he would love being in a relationship and is ready to settle down. The NFL star also mentions that he is all set to become the next power couple with the woman he finds on the show.

For the woman of his dreams, Uzoma Nwachukwu mentioned that she needs to have a passion to succeed in her field in terms of career. Uzoma Nwachukwu also added that she must also know to set aside work when necessary and enjoy the fun side of life. Eazy, in his bio, mentioned that he is really looking forward to making his family proud with the right girl.

Chris Harrison, upon introducing Uzoma Nwachukwu, stated that his name “Eazy” alone is enough to make people like him. Harrison also added that he is easy to talk to, easy on the eyes, easy as a listener, among other things. Thus the host praised the contestant for his unique name. Fans are excited to see what season 16 of The Bachelorette holds for Uzoma "Eazy" Nwachukwu.

