What Happens To Clare On 'The Bachelorette'? Find Out If She Left Mid-season

ABC’s The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have been among the few, incredibly successful American reality television shows. Both these shows have been running for over a decade now and their fanbase seems to be increasing with every season. ABC’s reality juggernaut, The Bachelorette is returning for the sixteenth season of love, lust, and emotional hullabaloo on October 13.

This season fans will see that the ex-Bachelor contestant Clare Crawley is on a lookout to find not just love but also a husband. However, ahead of the season’s release, there are quite some spoilers and rumours making rounds. Read on to find out,“What happens to Clare on The Bachelorette?” (As per the rumours)

What happens to Clare on The Bachelorette?

Season 16 of the dating reality show, will feature Clare Crawley and 31 suitors who have arrived at La Quinta in the hopes of winning Clare’s heart and in turn her hand. However, a report on Reality Steve, a well-reputed blog on The Bachelor nation's spoilers, has revealed some spoilers ahead on the season's release. These spoilers clearly suggest that season 16 of the show, went downhill very quickly.

Clare gave Dale Moss her first impression rose

In a recent tweet, Reality Steve revealed that despite the social media chatter, claiming that Dale never made it to the show, he actually received Clare’s first impression rose. Dale Moss who is 31 years old is a former NFL player who is a New York resident. After meeting Dale for the first time on the show, Clare commented saying, “I definitely felt like I just met my husband.” A picture of the two kissing under a tree was also leaked on twitter.

Clare bid adieu to seven guys in the first night

The Reality Steve, blog report says that the 39-year-old Clare waved off AJ Yalawan, Chris Conran, Jeremy Higgins, Jordan Manier, Mike Tobin, Page Pressley, and Robby Stahl didn't make the cut. Moreover, in a shocking preview shared by ABC on its Instagram handle, one guy admits that he expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette. Another says, "She can't fool everyone forever.”

Clare had picked the one early on

There were only 2 other rose ceremonies that Clare was reportedly a part of. Seven guys were eliminated during those rose ceremonies. Reality Steve says that Blake Monar, Brandon Goss, Garin Flowers, Jordan Chapman, Tyler Smith, Yosef Aborady, and Zach Jackson were sent home during the second and third rose ceremonies. And as things turn more gnarly, Yosef gets in an argument with Clare, and sent him home before the rose ceremony. Yosef had reportedly insulted Clare during the argument.

Fifteen guys threatened to leave the show mid-season

This could be seen in the trailer as well, that at some point during the journey, one of Clare's suitors shares a real threat when he says, “How 'bout the 15 of us walk out"? In the promo, it was unclear, what had prompted this rage. Fans will have to tune in once the show airs to know more.

Clare and Dale did not connect prior to the show

One of the many rumours that were making rounds earlier, stated that Clare and Dale had connected before the show started. But the Reality Steve report has denied this and stated that Clare had only seen Dale’s Instagram handle and dug his social media game. Dale had reportedly also done a deep dive into Clare’s past and had developed a strong liking for her. But, the two met and connected on the show for the first time.

Tayshia Adams took over 'The Bachelorette'

According to Reality Steve, Tayshia stayed at La Quinta Resort & Spa along with the suitors and the rest of the production crew. Tayshia reportedly started her journey on the season with 20 guys. Clare’s rejected suitors, however, did not return on the show even for Tayshia. It is highly likely that Clare left the season to pursue her relationship with Dale, whom she had struck a chord with early on.

