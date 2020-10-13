Luke Parker From 'The Bachelorette' Ordered To Pay $100,000 To Producers; Read Details

The Bachelorette is one of the most popular reality shows in the world. Luke Parker is one of the contestants from The Bachelorette. Over the years he has had his share of controversies. He is well known for being the villain in Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Luke Parker has once again found himself in hot water as he is now ordered to pay a hefty sum of $100,000 to the network for breaching the contract. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Luke Parker to pay $100,000 to the producers of The Bachelorette

According to the report by Entertainment Tonight, the company behind the ABC’s reality dating show The Bachelorette, NZK Productions Inc. earlier filed a petition against Luke Parker in May when he violated his contract with the company. At that time, the judge awarded the company the damages that they requested. Later in June, the company filed a motion to get the amount awarded confirmed. The company demanded $100,000 from Luke Parker which was approved on September 30 by judge David Sotelo, the report added.

The Bachelorette news

The report further mentioned that Luke Parker’s contact with the company forbids him from any unauthorized media appearances. This was between the time when the contract was signed and a year after the broadcast date of the final episode of the season. Luke Parker’s contract with the company was agreed and finalised in January last year and was valid until July 2020.

However, Luke Parker went on to do several media appearances between September 2019 and October 2019 which were not authorized by NZK Productions. To add more to it, Luke Parker also breached the contract by speaking negatively about the show and the production, the report mentioned.

Luke Parker's controversy

According to a report by Wiki Bio, Luke Parker’s net worth is estimated to be around $300,000. Which means that he is now ordered to pay one-third of his total net worth. The viewers remember him for being at the receiving end of Hannah Brown’s flak in The Bachelorette season 15. He became infamous because of his heated conversation with Hannah Brown about morality and having sex before marriage. Hannah Brown had kicked him off the show after their conversation.

