Kajal Aggarwal Enjoys Bachelorette Party With Her Squad, See Pictures

After actress Kajal Aggarwal announced the news about her marriage, her sister Nisha Aggarwal treated fans with some amazing picture from her bachelorette bash. The actress’ sister and close friends left no stone unturned to make it a special occasion as they hosted the party at the actress' residence in Mumbai. Going by the pictures, it seems that owing to the pandemic, the bash was not much of a gala affair and was just attended by the close friends of the actress and her sister Nisha.

Kajal Aggarwal's bachelorette party

In the pictures, the actress is looking beautiful in a black dress as she wears a sash with “Bride to Be” written on it along with bunny rabbits ears on her head as a funky cool prop. In the other pictures, the actress can be seen kissing and pouting with her sister who too wears a sash with “bridesmaid” written on it. While captioning the special moment, Nisha just shared many heart-shaped emoticons to express her happiness over the good news and make the day more special for her sister.

Earlier, the Singham actress shared a note on Instagram to reveal that she is all set to tie the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. In the note, she mentioned the details about her marriage and wrote that her private wedding ceremony will be graced by her and Gautam's immediate families only. In the note, she wrote, “This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit." Kajal then went on to thank her fans for the love they have showered upon her through the years. Aggarwal expressed that she will continue to do what she cherishes the most and added that she will also entertain her audience. "Thank you for your unending support", she concluded.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film also features an ensemble cast of Rakul Preet Singh and others. More so, the actor is roped in for Dulqer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari's film titled, Hey Sinamika. Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen alongside Vishnu Manchu in their upcoming film, Mosagallu. Helmed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, Mosagallu follows the story of the biggest IT scam. Kajal has Mumbai Saga in the pipeline too.

(Image credit: Nisha Aggarwal/ Instagram)

