A.B Quintanilla's Net Worth: Learn More About Selena Quintanilla's Brother

Netflix Series Selena is a new show focusing on the early days of Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano music and a Latino-American pop-cultural icon. The show traces the astronomical trajectory of the singer’s career which was sad, cut tragically short in 1995. However, the Netflix show not only focuses on Selena’s career but also features the singer’s incredibly supportive family. Selena's family members, like her father Abraham, mother Marcella, brother A.B., and sister Suzette were a pillar of strength throughout her short life. Learn more about Selena Quintanilla's brother A.B.

Where is AB Quintanilla now?

The Netflix series Selena reveals that Selena Quintanilla's brother, AB Quintanilla was a member of Selena’s band, Selena y Los Dinos. The musician had written several of his sister’s hit songs, including Como La Flor and No Me Queda Mas. With Selena being the lead vocalist of the band, her brother went on to play the bass guitar and to write songs, and Suzette became the drummer.

However, it seemed as though A.B. had too much on his plate and ultimately convinced his father Abraham to hire Chris Pérez as lead guitar player for the group in 1988. Against her father’s wishes Selena went on to have an affair with the new guitarist. The couple tied the knot in 1992.

After Selena’s passing in 1995, A.B. left the band and later created another band, Kumbia All Starz. The group became widely successful in South America. The seasoned musician then formed another band in 2016, called Elektro Kumbia. However, A.B. works as a producer on this band. He has now worked with top artists like Alicia Villareal, Thalía, and Verónica Castro.

AB Quintanilla's net worth

A report in Celebrity net worth reveals that AB Quintanilla is worth $5 million. Most of the musician's wealth comes from his new band Elektro Kumbia, as he is a producer for the band. He also made massive wealth by contributing to his family’s music production company Q-Productions.

AB Quintanilla's wife and kids

Another report in Women’s Health Magazine states that outside of his music career, AB is a father of eight, six boys and two girls. His latest marriage with Anjelah O, is actually his fifth marriage. The couple tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in September of 2019.

A.B. married his first wife, Evangelina Almeida, in 1988. But he and Evangelina divorced not long after Selena died in 1995. He tied the knot again in 2002, A.B. and this time it was with Heather Grein. However, the marriage did not last long. Only two years after marrying Grein, A.B. wed his third wife, Brenda Ramirez, on New Year’s Eve in 2004.

His fourth marriage was with Rikkie Leigh Robertson and the couple was married for five years starting 2011. However, they separated in 2015. The singer posts many pictures with his fifth wife Anjelah but does not share pictures with his children.

