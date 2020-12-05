'Selena: The Series' Receives Heart-warming Review By Singer's Husband Chris Perez

After the release of Selena: The Series, the husband of the late pop sensation, Chris Perez, took to Instagram to share his views with her fans. On Friday, December 4, Chris expressed his love for Selena in a heart-warming note. While doing so, he said that he began loving her music, way before he joined the band.

Chris Perez reminisces the good old days

Sharing the poster of the series, Chris travelled back in time remembering keyboard player Ricky, who he describes to be his ‘hero’. The musician then detailed how he learnt new thing on his journey every day which polished his expertise. He even recalled Selena’s dad who ran some ‘amazing sound’. He said, “Alright so, here is my take on this. I loved her music even before I joined the band. I was intrigued by the fact that her brother had his name on everything as producer.”

Keyboard player Ricky Vela was my hero as far as musicianship goes. Her dad ran some amazing sound when I went to see them at an event in San Antonio. I learned so much by taking on their guitar player Roger Garcia's parts and doing my best to stretch it even further. They had a girl drummer that laid it DOWN (Suzette really is a badass). Joe and Pete brought the "extra" and added a whole other dimension PLUS Pete wrote amazing lyrics....and they sounded HEAVY. I will forever respect the band and the people involved in it. I hope you guys enjoy this series.

About Selena: The Series

Directed by Hiromi Kamata, Selena: The Series is a recently released biographical limited-run show. Starring Christian Serratos as Selena, the movie details the tragic life of Tejano singer and pop sensation Selena. The series showcases her rise to fame and the sacrifices she made to reach stardom. However, destiny has something heinous in store for her. She fell in love with Chris Perez, while the duo was a part of the same band. The couple eloped in 1992 and tied the knot with each other. But in 1995, the musician was brutally murdered by her own agent Yolanda Salvidor.

