Where Is Selena Quintanilla's Family Now? Find Out What Is The Singer's Family Up To

The new Netflix drama series Selena has attracted many eyeballs ever since its trailer was released on YouTube. The series is a tribute to the late Latin singer, Selena Quintanilla, who passed away at a young age of 23. In 2020, it’s been 25 years since the queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla, was tragically killed. Although she is not with us today, her legacy lives not only lives on through her music and fans but also her family. Selena Netflix series was released on December 4 and the show owes its creation to the late singer’s family who has kept her memory alive to this day. Read on to find out, “Where is Selena Quintanilla’s family now?”

Where is Selena Quintanilla's family now?

Helmed by Moisés Zamora, Selena: The Series features The Walking Dead fame actor, Christian Serratos in the role of Selena. The nine-episode series offers a glimpse of the earlier years of Quintanilla's life. It covers everything about her life, from the day she was born up to the moments just before she became the pop star that she's remembered as today.

It is not unknown that Selena owed a lot of her success to the unwavering support of her family. Quintanilla's family members include her father and manager, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., brother AB Quintanilla III, sister Suzette Quintanilla and mother Marcella Samora. The show tracks the influence and impact that each member of the family had on Selena’s musical career.

Source: Abraham Quintanilla (FB)

A report in Newsweek reveals that Selena Quintanilla’s family had a first-hand role in the creation of the series. They provided Zamora with journal entries written by the late singer, as well as family video footage to help the show's executive producer and to Selena Netflix series' lead actor to capture the essence of Selena Quintanilla. Selena Quintanilla’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, currently runs the Selena Museum in Texas. She has served as an executive producer on the show.

Shortly after Quintanilla's death in 1995, her parents also launched The Selena Foundation, which provides food and resources to people in need. Amidst the pandemic in April 2020, the charity organisation presented Corpus Christi's Coastal Bend Food Bank with a donation of $25,000 to help empower lower-income families in South Texas. Although the musical group Selena y Los Dinos could not survive after Quintanilla was shot and killed in 1995, music still remains a big part of the family's lives.

The report further reveals that Quintanilla's big brother, A.B. Quintanilla still continues to make music. He was also largely responsible for the production and songwriting of the group's biggest songs—like "Como la Flor," "Amor Prohibido" and "No Me Queda Mas.”Following his sister's death, AB Quintanilla III formed the band Kumbia Kings. He left the group in 2006 and formed Elektro Kumbia in 2016.

Where is Selena Quintanilla’s husband?

While Selena’s passing affected millions of people and still remains one of the most tragic incidences in the history of music. But few were as directly affected by it as Chris Pérez, her husband since 1992. Perez was the guitarist in her band Selena y Los Dinos. Even when Selena went solo, Pérez remained involved in her music and had played the guitar on several of her records, including her posthumous 1995 album Dreaming of You.

The Grammy-winning artist Pérez has remained in the public eye since. He has constantly put efforts to continue honouring his late wife and bandmate. He also has his own musical career and personal projects. In 2012, the guitarist released a successful book about their relationship: To Selena, with Love.

Selena fans would be thrilled to know, that Perez is still making music. Aside from his musical career, Perez is also fond of cooking. He has also created his own brand of chilli sauces and hot sauces named Perez. He often posts old pictures with Selena. He married actor Venessa Villanueva in 2001 and the pair remained married till 2008, and have two kids, daughter Cassie Perez and a son Noah Perez.

How did Selena Quintanilla die?

Another report in Oprah Magazine reveals that the Latin-American singer and pop star was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldívar on March 31, 1995. This happened barely two weeks before her 24th birthday. Saldívar was a close friend of Selena and worked as the creator and president of her fan club.

In the months leading up to Selena's death, her father Abraham Quintanilla Jr. had reportedly received several complaints of Saldívar's poor management skills. He had also received reports of her failure to send fan club memorabilia to paying customers. When Abraham Quintanilla investigated the situation. He discovered that Saldívar had embezzled more than $30,000 from the boutiques and fan club.

On March 31, Selena accompanied Saldívar to the Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi. The singer reportedly demanded Saldívar to present claims for financial statements or other evidence that would disprove the embezzlement claims. This prompted Saldívar to take a handgun from her purse and shoot Selena in the shoulder. Selena reportedly ran to the motel lobby to cry for help but quickly collapsed. She was pronounced dead on arrival at Corpus Christi Memorial Hospital.

Image Source: @selena_quintanilla33 (Instagram)

