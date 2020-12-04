Selena Gomez Wishes To Spend Time With NBA Star Jimmy Butler To 'see What Happens'

Selena Gomez is one of the most famous pop stars of the western world and her personal and dating life has been a subject of attention as much as her professional life. There have been a whole lot of rumours and speculations about her dating life and possible link-ups with many famous celebrities. The most recent one of these celebrities is the NBA star Jimmy Butler. Rumours of Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler’s relationship have been doing rounds for some time, but it is now been revealed that there might be some substance to it. Have a look at what Gomez thinks of Butler.

Selena Gomez hoping to spend time with Jimmy Butler

Selena Gomez’s dating live has constantly been under the attention of fans and media. She was recently linked up with NBA star Jimmy Butler, who plays for Miami Heat. It has now been revealed by a source of Hollywood Life that Selena is interested in potentially having a relationship with Jimmy. The source has said that while the singer is not interested in getting into a relationship with Jimmy at the moment, she would be interested in spending some time with him and then deciding.

The source also revealed that Selena isn’t sure where to go with this as Jimmy Butler is gearing up for the upcoming NBA season. The NBA season, which will kick off in Florida, will make it difficult for Selena Gomez, who lives in California, to date the athlete, as she is not ready to be in a long-distance relationship, according to the source. It has also been revealed that while the singer has high opinions on Jimmy Butler, she is waiting to see what happens. On the other hand, Jimmy himself is interested in having a future with Gomez.

Selena had revealed in an interview last year that she was looking forward to having a relationship with someone after remaining single for a long time. While Jimmy Butler prepares for the upcoming NBA season, Selena will be waiting to see which turn this takes. On the professional front, Selena Gomez came out with her most recent solo album named Rare, which was released earlier this year.

