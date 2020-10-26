'Game Of Thrones' Had To Reshoot Intimate Scene Due To An 'excited' Horse, Reveals Writer

Game of Thrones was HBO's flagship series before coming to an end with the eighth season. While there was a vocal backlash by fans for not liking the eighth season, the series pretty much enjoyed unanimous praise from viewers. The series was based on novels written by George RR Martin who has since then featured in a number of interviews. He was also a part of the creative team during the initial seasons, now, he has spilled the beans on a fun incident which took place during the filming of the first season.

Also read: Game of Thrones' final book may have the same controversial ending from the TV show

George RR Martin reveals GOT secret

Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones was cast after a Tamzin Merchant had already signed for the role of Daenerys Targaryen. In his book titled Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, writer George RR Martin had revealed that an intimate scene between Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen played by Tamzin Merchant was being filmed, the sequence was eventually scrapped out as the actor was recast before the pilot episode even debuted. During the filming of the intimate scene, Jason Momoa and Tamzin were 'having sex' when the camera guy suddenly started to laugh.

Also read: Game Of Thrones changed Khaleesi & Drogo's wedding night scene to assault scene; know why

This led to the crew finding out that the horse they had assumed to be a female was actually a male who got 'excited' by watching two humans. George RR Martin also revealed that the scene they had shot before featured an 'enormous horse schlong' which did not look well on-screen either. The scene did not turn out to be as expected which tumbled down to the entire sequence getting slashed down and Emilia Clarke picking up the mantle of Daenerys Targaryen.

Also read: 'Game of Thrones' actor Nikolaj Coster Waldau calls Emilia Clarke's rape scene 'degrading'

RR Martin goes on to reveal that the sequence between Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo was later changed from seduction to forceful submission. The original version of the scene did not feature Jason's Khal Drogo forcing himself on Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen. Clarke's co-star from GOT, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau had recently featured in the Times of London where he deemed the sequence between the two is tough and degrading towards the London-based actor Emilia Clarke. GOT's last season concluded on a divisive note in 2019.

Also read: 'Game Of Thrones' star Joe thinks fling between Gendry & Arya wouldn't have lasted long

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.