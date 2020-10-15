Angad Bedi Announces 'MumBhai' Teaser Release Date, Leaves Fans Intrigued With Poster

Actor Angad Bedi recently took to Instagram to share the poster of his upcoming web series on ZEE5, MumBhai. With the poster, he also announced that the teaser of this upcoming action-thriller will be released on October 17. He has also given a few details about the plot of this show which will be based on the story of Bhaskar Shetty. Angad Bedi’s fans have flooded the comments section with love as they have been quite elated about the upcoming series.

Angad Bedi releases MumBhai teaser date

Actor Angad Bedi recently shared the poster of MumBhai while announcing the teaser release date. In the poster, Angad Bedi is seen in the character as he sits on top of a police gypsy with a revolver in hand. He is spotted pulling off a complete-black attire with a pair of black shades that adds style to his look. He has an intense look across his face with a number of guns pointed at him indicating that he is a target for many. The title of the series, MumBhai, has been written in red against the black-red background creating an effective contrast.

In the caption for the post, Angad Bedi has spoken about the show MumBhai and the people associated with it. He has started off by speaking about Ekta Kapoor who is back with a new cop drama. He has also shed some light on the character Bhaskar Shetty who aimed at cleaning up Mumbai from the clutches of criminals.

Angad Bedi has also specified that the plotline is set in 1996 when Bhaskar Shetty had carried out close to 83 encounters. At the end of the caption, the actor has mentioned that the teaser will release on October 17, 2020. He has also mentioned the entire team of MumBhai in the caption. Have a look at the announcement post here.

Read Angad Bedi Shares Glimpse Of His Character 'Bhaskar Shetty' From His Next 'Mumbhai'

Also read Angad Bedi Shares Amusing Blooper, Calls It His 'set Life'; Watch Video

In the comments section of the post, Angad Bedi fans have mentioned that the poster looks promising and they have been looking forward to the release of the show. A few people have also wished him luck for the upcoming venture. Have a look at a bunch of comments on his post here.

Read Angad Bedi Shares His 'OOTD' As He Gets Ready For His Shot In 'Mumbhai'; See

Also read Angad Bedi Pays Tribute To The Legendary Indian Cricketer Tiger Pataudi; See Post Here

Image Courtesy: Angad Bedi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.