Priyanshu Painyuli Is More Than Just A Familiar Face; Take A Look At More Of His Roles

OTT platforms have provided upcoming actors opportunities to display their talent and Priyanshu Painyuli has made the most of the opportunity. There has been a lot of buzz about Priyanshu Painyuli in Mirzapur, where the actor played the role of Robin, a shady businessman/investor who later falls in love with Guddu Pandit’s sister. But there are more such avatars in which people have seen this upcoming actor. Let’s take a look at more of his roles.

Priyanshu Painyuli’s movies and roles

ALSO READ: 'Extraction' Actor Priyanshu Painyuli: Everything You Need To Know About Him

The actor has worked in quite a few films since his debut in 2016 with Love At First Sight. His first major role came in the same year where he played the role of Rahul Sharma in Rock Onn 2. This was the first time that larger masses came to know about this young and talented actor, and the role opened up even more opportunities for him. His second major role came in the year 2018 with the opportunity to play the character of Bhavesh Joshi in the film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. These were the initial Priyanshu Painyuli's movies that put him on the map.

ALSO READ: Priyanshu Painyuli Reveals What It Was Like To Work With Chris Hemsworth In Extraction

In the same year, he acted in two more movies called Once Again, starring Shefali Vaidya and Neeraj Kabi in the leads; and in High Jack doing the role of Chaitanya. In 2019, he did the role of Kapil in Upstarts which saw him in a rather funny avatar. Earlier this year, the actor also appeared in the film Extraction as Amir Asif. This was a Netflix-original film and it gave him an opportunity to work alongside Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda. If you look at Priyanshu Painyuli’s photos of his different roles and avatars, you will be able to see the kind of diverse roles that he has been able to perform.

Priyanshu Painyuli in 'Mirzapur 2'

'Priyanshu Painyuli’s photos are all over memes that have become hit all over the internet. The role of Robin has certainly become one of the most hailed performances of Priyanshu Painyuli.

Priyanshu Painyuli’s movies had very early on suggested that we would be seeing more of the actor. His recent success is also only a trailer to the opportunities that await for him in the future. Hopefully, fans will get to see more of such terrific portrayals by Priyanshu Painyuli.

ALSO READ: 'Mirzapur 2' Actor Harshita Gaur Shares Haunting Memories Of Visiting Mirzapur As A Child

ALSO READ: Mirzapur 2's Dimpy Is Trying To Create Her Own Reality, Says Harshita Shekhar Gaur

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.