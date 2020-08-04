'Your Beauty Isn't Limited To Physical Perception': Namit Das To 'Aarya' Co-star Sushmita

Namit Das, last seen in Rohan Ghosh and Aritra Sen's Mafia, penned a heartfelt note for his Aarya co-star Sushmita Sen and shared it on social media. Namit Das exclaimed Sushmita Sen as an actor par excellence and said that her 'beauty transcends her physical appearance', in the note. The actor added that Sushmita Sen imparts her 'infectious energy' to everyone around her.

Further in the post, Namit Das said, "I have had the privilege to share her aura during our show “Aryaa”. You are truly beautiful Miss Sen. You absorb everything around you. All the gazes, All those men shifting around you, All the people everyone disappear into beautiful silhouettes when your radiant self shines on set. I have seen that. I have been that shadow. A huge respectful bow to the queen that you are." (sic) Namit Das also exclaimed that he has immense respect for Sushmita Sen and also added that he has a crush on her since Main Ho Na (2004).

Check out the post:

Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen and Chandrachur Singh in the lead, narrates the tale of a housewive, who takes over her husband's business after his murder. Aarya also featured actors like Namit Das, Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, Jayant Kripalani, among others in prominent roles. The series premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, and received a positive response from the audience and critics alike.

Aarya Season 2 details

Sushmita Sen and Ram Madhvani, in a social media QnA, revealed that Aarya will return with a second season. The Sushmita Sen starrer is an official remake of popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza. Aarya marked Sushmita Sen's return to acting after a hiatus of five years. Sushmita Sen was last seen in Srijit Mukherji's Nirbaak (2015).

Meanwhile, Namit Das will be next seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. The series, starring Tanya Maniktala, Ishaan Khattar, and Tabu in the lead, is based on Vikram Seth's novel of the same name. Thereafter, Namit Das has a slew of projects in the pipeline.

